Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 November 2020

India welcomes normalisation of ties between Sudan & Israel

India welcomed Sudan's removal from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list and normalisation of relations between Sudan and Israel, as per the Ministry of External Affairs. Furthermore, India congratulated the people of Sudan on the signing of Juba Peace Agreement that is expected to boost Sudan’s peace and development.

What is Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme?

The Government recently announced to introduce more sectors under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme apart from already included sectors like domestic manufacturing of mobile phones, medicinal drugs and medical devices. The PLI Scheme was notified on April 1, 2020 for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing.

Newly-elected US President Joe Biden to set up physician Vivek Murthy-led COVID-19 task force

The newly elected President of United States, Joe Biden has announced to set up a new COVID-19 Task Force under the chairmanship of physician Vivek Murthy. Murthy was appointed as the Surgeon General under the Barack Obama's presidency. The announcement was made by Biden during his victory speech in Wilmington.

Islamic laws relaxed by UAE: Alcohol consumption & cohabitation of unmarried couples

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 7, 2020 relaxed a few Islamic laws including the relaxations in alcohol consumption, criminalising honour killings and permitting cohabitation of unmarried couples. These relaxations in Islamic personal laws depict the changing outlook of the UAE to keep up with the changing society.

Denmark announces to kill all minks to contain spread of mutated Coronavirus

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen on November 4, 2020 announced to kill all the minks of country to contain the spread of mutated coronavirus from minks to humans. Denmark has a population of around 15 million minks.