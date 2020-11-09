India welcomes Sudan's removal from State Sponsors of Terrorism List, normalisation of ties with Israel

India has welcomed the removal of Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism. This was informed in the press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on November 9, 2020.

India also welcomed normalisation of Sudan's relations with Israel. India stated in the official press release that its relations with Sudan are historic and special and forged on the basis of shared values and close people-to-people contacts.

India further congratulated the Transitional Government and the people of Sudan on the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement and hope that these positive developments will usher in democratic changes and contribute to enhancing Sudan’s development, peace, security and stability.

We congratulate the Transitional Government and the people of Sudan on the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement, and hope that these positive developments will usher in democratic changes and contribute to enhancing Sudan’s development, peace, security and stability: MEA https://t.co/oZKCAFi28F — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

Sudan normalises relations with Israel

Sudan has become the third Arab nation after UAE and Bahrain to normalise relations with Israel in the last two months. Sudan agreed to recognise Israel and normalise ties in a deal brokered with the help of US President Donald Trump on October 23, 2020.

The US President brokered the peace deal between the two nations through a phone between their leaders. During the talks, both Israel and Sudan discussed opening up of economic and trade relations with an initial focus on agriculture. Official diplomatic ties are expected to be established later.

Sudan removed from US State Sponsors of Terrorism List

Sudan's normalisation of ties with Israel followed US President Donald Trump’s decision to remove Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism earlier in October 2020.

Trump had on October 19, 2020 announced that he will be taking Sudan off the terrorism list once it deposited USD335 million it had pledged to pay in compensation. Sudan has reportedly paid the compensation amount.

Why was Sudan included in the US State Sponsors of Terrorism List?

Sudan was included in the US State Sponsors of Terrorism List in 1993 because of its now toppled ruler Omar al-Bashir, who was suspected of supporting militant groups.

What is Juba Peace agreement?

Sudan's transitional government signed a peace deal called the 'Juba Peace Agreement' with several rebel groups in Juba on October 3, 2020, almost a year after the peace talks began.

The peace deal aims to resolve and bring an end to years of civil war in the nation that has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and left millions displaced across different regions in the country. Juba is the capital of neighbouring South Sudan.