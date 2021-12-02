Top 5 Current Affairs: 2 December 2021

World Athletics Award 2021: Check winners

A retired Indian sprinter Anju Bobby George, at the World Athletics Awards 2021, was awarded ‘Woman of the Year' by the World Athletics. She has been awarded for her efforts in advancing the sport in India as well as for inspiring more women to follow in her footsteps and achieve their dreams of being successful athletes. Check all the winners.

India tour to South Africa to be delayed because of Omicron threat

India's tour of South Africa is most likely to be delayed by at least one week because of the threat of the new Omicron variant. The news was confirmed by a BCCI official. India was scheduled to travel to South Africa later in December 2021 to play three Tests, three ODIs, and four T20 Internationals.

Cyclone Jawad

Cyclone Jawad, a cyclonic storm is expected to hit Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal by December 4. A low-pressure area over central parts of the Andaman Sea is most likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours.

India’s Most powerful women by Fortune India

Top 50 most powerful women in India have been named by Fortune India in a list. It mentions the names of various popular figures who are known for their accomplishments in their respective fields. The Fortune India most powerful women list recognizes the achievements of women. Some of the names are FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Priyanka Chopra, Nita Ambani.

Two Omicron cases detected in India

First two cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories. Lav Agarwal also informed that all primary and secondary contacts of both Omicron cases have been identified and they are currently being tested and monitored.