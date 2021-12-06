Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 December 2021

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for four years

Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to jail for four years by the country’s military junta. She has been sentenced for incitement against the military and for breaching the COVID-19 rules. Myanmar went into political turmoil since the military took control of a democratically elected government in the country on February 1, 2021.

Winner of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2021

In the final of FIH Men's junior hockey world cup 2021, Argentina defeated six-time winners Germany 4-2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha. This is Argentina’s second Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup title. It has become the only third team after Germany (six wins) and India (2001, 2016) to win multiple Junior Hockey WC titles.

India goes on top in ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings 2021

India has reclaimed the top spot in ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings by winning a test series against defending World Test Champions New Zealand. With this, the Captain of the Indian Cricket team Virat Kohli has also become the first cricketer in history to register 50 wins in all the international formats.

New Exoplanet detected

One of the smallest planets has been detected by Astronomers. It is outside our solar system and a year there is just 8 hours long. The newly discovered exoplanet is reportedly smaller and denser than Earth. As per the researchers, its surface temperature may reach 1,500 degrees Centigrade– hot enough to melt rock and metal.

India-Russia sign defence deal

A procurement deal of over 6 lakh AK-203 rifles has been signed between India and Russia. The deal between both the countries was signed following the bilateral meeting between the Defence Ministers of both nations. The meeting between the defence ministers took place ahead of the summit between Russian President and PM Modi.