Top 5 Current Affairs: 25 November 2021

Sex ratio improves in India, shows NFHS-5 survey

NFHS-5 data has shown that there were 1,020 women for 1,000 men in India in 2019-21, meaning more women than men in the country. The survey was conducted by the Health Ministry of India. The data has also shown that the Total Fertility Rate in the country has further declined from 2.2 to 2. TFR is the average number of children per woman.

Sweden’s first female PM resigns

The first female Prime Minister of Sweden, who was appointed on November 24, 2021, Magdalena Andersson resigned after less than 12 hours as the PM. Her resignation came after the Green Party quit her coalition, sending the nordic country into political uncertainty. The Green Party had decided to quit after the Parliament rejected the coalition's budget bill.

NASA launches DART Mission

NASA has launched the first of its kind DART Mission aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It is the world’s first mission to test asteroid-deflecting technology. The Mission is expected to crash into the moonlet Dimorphos at 15,000 mph (24,100 km/h) to deflect the asteroid by a fraction.

Only CNG electric vehicles allowed in Delhi

Gopal Rai, the Delhi Environment Minister has announced that only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27th, 2021. The State Minister further informed that the entry of all other vehicles into the National Capital will be banned till December 3, 2021, meaning that the ban on entry of trucks into Delhi will continue till December 3.

Foundation stone laid for Noida International Airport

PM Modi has laid the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP. Jewar International airport in Uttar Pradesh will help in the development of the nation. It will be also Asia's biggest airport and will help in creating employment opportunities for more than one lakh people.