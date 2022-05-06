Top 5 Current Affairs of the day: 6 May 2022

Know who is Priyanka Mohite

Priyanka Mohite has become the first Indian woman to scale five peaks above 8,000 metres. She achieved the feat after she climbed Mount Kanchenjunga on May 5, 2022. The 30-years old Priyanka Mohite is also the winner of the Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award 2020 and is the first Indian woman to scale Mt Annapurna.

Tokyo Olympian Kamalpreet Kaur provisionally suspended

India's star Olympian, Kamalpreet Kaur has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for a banned drug. She had reached the finals of the women's discus throw event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She had become the first Indian to breach the 65m-mark in the discus throw last year.

Asian Games 2022 postponed

Asian Games 2022 which were due to take place in September this year in Hangzhou, China have been postponed until an unspecified date. The news was shared by Chinese State Media. The resurgence of the COVID-19 cases in China is expected to be the cause of the postponement of the Asian Games 2022.

US FDA limits the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration has limited the authorized use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The decision has been taken as it can cause "life-threatening blood clots". The J&J vaccine has been administered to more than 18 million people in the United States. The US FDA took the decision after conducting an updated analysis.

What is Victory Day 2022 in Russia?

Russia celebrates ‘Victory Day’ every year on May 9. Victory Day is one of the most significant national holidays in Russia as it marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War. The day is celebrated with a massive military parade and other festivities to celebrate the victory over the Nazis.