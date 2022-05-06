Victory Day Russia 2022: When is Victory Day in Russia? Why it may be a turning point in Ukraine war?

Russia Victory Day 2022: Russia celebrates ‘Victory Day’ every year on May 9. Victory Day is one of the most significant national holidays in Russia as it marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War. However, Victory Day 2022 is expected to take a whole new meaning amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Victory Day in Russia is expected to mark a turning point in the invasion.

On Victory Day 2022 in Russia on May 9, Kremlin can officially declare a ‘war’ on Ukraine, which until now was insisted as a ‘special military operation’ by Russia on the neighboring country. It may turn out to be a symbolic day for the country.

When is Victory Day 2022?

Victory Day is a grand celebration and one of the most significant national holidays that takes place every year in Russia on May 9. Victory Day is celebrated in Russia with a massive military parade and other festivities organised on this day to celebrate the victory over the Nazis.

Russia has begun preparations for the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, rehearsing with more than 11,000 troops.



To celebrate Putin's invasion of Ukraine, 8 MiG-29 planes will fly in the "Z" formation (end of the video).



Russia is basically an oversized North Korea, but worse. pic.twitter.com/MTc3O3x0CU — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) April 19, 2022

Why is Victory Day celebrated in Russia?

Every year on May 9, Russia celebrates Victory Day to commemorate the defeat of the Nazis during the second world war. Notably, while the allies celebrate Victory Day or Victory in Europe Day on May 7- the day Nazis surrendered in France- Joseph Stalin, Soviet Union Leader, chose to celebrate the victory over Nazis in Soviet-controlled Berlin, Germany the next day.

Later, Russia's first post-Soviet President Boris Yeltsin made the victory day celebration an annual affair, however, it was Soviet Leonid Brezhnev who announced May 9 as the national holiday.

Vladimir Putin over the last few decades has turned Victory Day in Russia into a more sacred event. Millions of Russians are gathered on the streets to watch the parade and participate in the festivities.

Even during the pandemic, when the celebration on Victory Day was disrupted, the names of the soldiers who were killed during the Second World War were broadcasted on State television channels.

Victory Day 2022: Why it may be a turning point in Ukraine war?

Over the last few years, Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address on Victory Day has warned of new battles ahead. In 2021, in his annual address, Putin said that Russia's enemies were once again deploying much of the ideology of the West.

Victory Day 2022 in Russia is expected to be a turning point in the Ukraine war. Till now, Putin has justified the war on Ukraine claiming that he was denazifying the country and continuously used World War II, Holocaust and Nazism to legitime the attack on Ukraine.

However, several political analysts believe that during his speech on Victory Day 2022 parade on May 9, Putin will draw parallels between the conflict in Ukraine and the heroism of the Soviet soldiers during the second world war.

Ukraine has also alleged that Russia has plans to celebrate Victory Day 2022 in Ukrainian cities too. They claimed that Russia has been cleaning up the streets of the battered Mariupol city in an effort to make it presentable.

Why are western countries worried?

The Western countries have a fear that Putin will use his speech on Victory Day 2022 to intensify the attack on Ukraine and mobilise the Russian citizens for a more bloody battle.

As per the US State Department Spokesperson, Russians will do everything they can to use May 9 for propaganda purposes. Many Ukrainians have also been migrating from the bigger cities and towns out of fear that war will escalate.