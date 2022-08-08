Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 08 August 2022

Union Culture Ministry and Google launched the ‘India Ki Udaan’ initiative. It aims at capturing the milestones the country has achieved in its 75year journey since independence. The project which has been launched in collaboration with Search Giant Google aims at celebrating India’s achievements through an online repository of arts and cultural artifacts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 7th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on 7th August 2022 - Sunday. This was the first meeting of the NITI Aayog council since July 2019, which was being held on-ground and in-person at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by 23 Chief Ministers, 3 Lieutenant Governors, and 2 Administrators and the Union Ministers.

Chess prodigy V Pranav on August 7, 2022, became India’s 75th Grand Master by winning Limpedea Open in Baia Mare, Romania. The 16-year-old Pranav secured his 3rd and final norm to become Grandmaster by winning the Limpedea Open in Baia Mare, Romania. The Chess prodigy finished the Romanian tournament with 7 points out of 9 to meet the GM norm requirements.

India continued its good run at the 22nd Edition of the Commonwealth Games. On Day 10 of the multi-sport event, August 7, 2022, India improved on its performance of August 6 and added a total of 15 Medals to its tally to rise to 5th position in the overall CWG 2022 Medals Tally. The tally of 15 Medals on Day 10 of CWG 2022 included 5 Golds, 4 Silvers, and 6 Bronze Medals.

Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected as the 14th Vice President of India. He had earlier served as the Governor of West Bengal. Dhankhar was elected with 528 votes against Opposition Candidate Margaret Alva's 182. Ms Alva, who is an ex-Union Minister and 5-time Congress MP, was an Opposition candidate for Vice President’s Post.