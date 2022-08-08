Culture Ministry and Google Launch ‘India ki Udaan’ Initiative to honour Milestones in Independent India’s 75-year journey

‘India ki Udaan’ Initiative Launched: Union Culture Ministry and Google launched ‘India Ki Udaan’ initiative, which will Capturing the milestones the country has achieved in its 75year journey since independence. The project which has been launched in collaboration with Search Giant Google, the initiative is aimed at celebrating India’s achievements through an online repository of arts and cultural artifacts. The project was officially launched on 6th August, through a glittering ceremony held at the Sunder Nursery in New Delhi. The launch even was graced by Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy along with senior officials of the Ministry of Culture and Google.

Theme of the Initiative

The project is being spearheaded by Google Arts and Culture, which has developed an online repository of artistic illustrations to tell the story of India. The central theme of the India Ki Udaan project is ‘the unwavering and undying spirit of India over these past 75 years". Under this theme, Google India will put-up an online exhibit of informative content that showcases India’s contributions and journey in the last 75 years. The initiative is being organized as part of the Government's year-long 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme" - country-wide celebrations to mark 75 Years of India’s Independence.

Click Here to Reach India Ki Udaan Website

The online project which is hosted on Google’s Arts and Culture Website, provides informative content on key events and iconic moments from last 75 years during which India has grown in status and stature across the globe. The online exhibit which is available in both Hindi as well as English, consists of 120 illustrations and 21 stories, which have been created by 10 talented artists. Apart from these artistic exhibits, illustrations of India’s rich cultural past and history shared by the Ministry of Tourism, the Museum of Art and Photography, the Heritage Directorate of the Indian Railways, the Indian Academy of Sciences and the DastkariHaat Samiti are also included as part of the project.

Special Doodle4Google Contest around Independence Day Theme

Along with the launch of India ki Udaan, the Union Culture Ministry and Google have also launched a uniqueDoodle4Google contest with the theme of ‘'In the next 25 years, my India will ...'. The contest is open for entries from young student who are in Class 1 to 10. The winner of the contest will have their Doodle4Google Artwork featured the Google homepage in India on 14th November 2022. The winner will also be awarded Rs 5,00,000 college scholarship, a Rs 2,00,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organisation, a recognition of achievement, Google hardware, and fun Google collectibles.