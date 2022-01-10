Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 January 2022

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four more years in prison

Myanmar’s Court has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years of imprisonment after finding her guilty of multiple charges. It includes the possession of illegally imported walkie-talkies and violation of COVID-19 restrictions. This is also the second round of verdicts against the former Myanmar State Counsellor.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID

Rajnath Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was announced by the Defence Minister himself via a tweet in which he informed that he has tested positive for Corona with mild symptoms. The Defence Minister further added that he is under home quarantine and requested everyone who has recently come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested.

Golden Globe 2022 full list of winners

The Golden Globe Awards 2022 winners were announced by Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a private ceremony. Netflix’s 'The Power of the Dog' won Best Film-Drama while 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story won Best Film– Musical or Comedy. Will Smith won his first-ever Golden Globe award for his role in the 2021 film 'King Richard'.

Deltacron COVID strain

A new strain of Covid-19 that combines both Delta and Omicron has been detected by Scientists in Cyprus. The discovery has been named as 'Deltacron'. At least 25 such cases have been identified and as per statistical analysis, the frequency of combined infection is higher among hospitalised patients.

26 December to be celebrated as Veer Bal Diwas

Prime Minister Modi has declared that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.' He tweeted saying that this would be a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice. The day will be observed on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall.