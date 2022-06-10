Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 10 June 2022

The 2nd edition of the Awards for Excellence in District Skill Development Planning was organized on June 9, 2022. Top 30 districts were awarded with District Skill Development Planning Awards 2022 for their innovative best practices in skill development. Rajkot in Gujarat, Cachar in Assam, and Satara in Maharashtra were ranked among the top three districts.

India’s sovereign rating has been revised to Stable from Negative by Fitch Ratings on June 10, 2022. The revision was made as downside risks to medium-term growth diminished due to India's rapid economic recovery. The company has though cut India's GDP growth forecast to 7.8 percent in FY23 in comparison to the earlier 8.5 percent GDP growth forecast in March due to the inflationary impact of global commodity price shock.

India's first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine for animals Anocovax was launched on June 9, 2022. The Covid-19 vaccine for animals neutralizes both Delta and Omicron Variants and is safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits.

Lakshya Sen stormed into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2022 after beating Denmark's Rasmus Gemke by 21-18, 21-15 on June 9, 2022. He, however, lost by 16-21, 21-12, 14-21 against Chou Tien Chen, the third-seed from Chinese Taipei.

India recorded the highest jump in daily COVID-19 cases since March 2 with 7,240 new COVID cases on June 9th. The number is nearly 40 percent higher than a day ago. The Union Health Ministry has been closely monitoring the situation in states including Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi that are reporting the highest number of cases.