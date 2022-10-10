Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 10 October 2022 -Mulayam Singh Yadav, MS Dhoni, Nobel Prize 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran politician and the founder of the Samajwadi Party passed away on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82. He died after spending several days in the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where his condition was critical. The news of the leader’s demise was confirmed by his son and the Chief of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav via Twitter.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Indian cricket star launched a 'made-in-India camera drone' named 'Droni' on October 9, 2022. The drone has advanced features manufactured by Garuda Aerospace. It has moved into the consumer drone market with 'Droni'. MS Dhoni is the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace, a company that has attempted to offer drone solutions for agricultural pesticide spraying, solar panel cleaning, industrial pipeline inspections, mapping and others.

China has launched a new observatory that will look into the Sun. It launched the satellite after successfully integrating its under-construction Space Station and approving the next phase of its lunar missions. The satellite has been named Kuafu-1, after a giant in Chinese mythology who chased the sun.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Science has announced to award of the 2022 Sveriges Riksbank prize in Economic science in memory of Alfred Nobel to Ben S.Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H.Dybvig. The laureates will be awarded with the Nobel prize for research on banks and financial crises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared Modhera in Gujarat’s Mehsana district as the first 24*7 solar-powered village in India. PM Modi also said that earlier Modhera was only famous for the Sun temple but now it’ll be also known as a solar-powered village. A ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on government and residential buildings have been installed to make Modhera the first 24*7 solar-powered village in India.