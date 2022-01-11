Top 5 Current Affairs: 11 January 2022

President of European Parliament David Sassoli passes away

The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli passed away in a hospital in Italy at the age of 65. Sassoli was undergoing treatment for immune system disorder. He had led the European Union body that approves or rejects legislation and is responsible for establishing budgets and supervising a combination of institutions.

Tata announced as new IPL Title Sponsor

The Chairman of IPL Brijesh Patel has confirmed that Tata will replace Vivo as the title sponsor of ipl 2022- an upcoming edition of the tournament. Patel further informed that Vivo still has two years left in its sponsorship deal with IPL and as a result, during this period, Tata Group will remain the main sponsor.

Indian Government becomes single largest shareholder of Vodafone Idea

The Government of India will own a 36 percent stake in Vodafone Idea in a new rescue plan. Vodafone Idea is the country's third-largest wireless phone operator. The announced conversion will result in dilution to all the existing shareholders of the company, including the founders and promoters.

SC to set up independent panel on PM Security Breach in Punjab

Supreme Court of India has agreed to set up an independent committee to probe PM Modi security breach in Ferozepur, Punjab last week. The committee will be headed by a former Supreme Court Judge. The panel added that the newly formed independent committee will submit a report within a specified time after carefully examining the security arrangements records.

Delhi Govt closes private offices, restaurants and bars

All the private offices in Delhi will be closed, except those which are under exempted category, and work from home will be followed in these offices. The latest guidelines announced by DDMA to curb the COVID surge in Delhi also mentioned that all the bars and restaurants shall be closed and only takeaways will be allowed.