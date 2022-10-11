Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 11 October 2022 - Toyota Corolla Altis, Mahakal Lok Corridor Project, IAF

Professor Wazahat Husain, a leading academic from the Aligarh Muslim University has won an international award for Traditional, Alternative, and Complementary Medicine. Wazahat Husain has been honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards twice, once jointly by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the AYUSH ministry and then by the Wildlife Institute of India and the Department of Wildlife Sciences, AMU.

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari launched India’s first flex-fuel car, “Toyota Corolla Altis”. The launch event was held in Delhi. The Indian government has started the production of flex fuel vehicles called E85, E90, and E95 according to the ratio of petrol to ethanol. Flex fuel cars can run on flexible fuels including ethanol, petrol, or blend of petrol and ethanol.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Shri Mahakal Lok at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on October 11, 2022. It has been built in the Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of India. Once the inauguration is complete, the temple area will increase from 2.87 hectares to 47 hectares. It will also increase the holding capacity significantly.

With the significant growth of women strength in the Indian Air Force, the officials are planning to induct female pilots into the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) fleet. The women pilots are already flying the ALH Dhruv and other helicopters in the fleet. A standard ratio of women officers in the IAF signifies equal opportunities and a level playing field for every individual regardless of their gender.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has become the first Indian woman player to bag the ICC player of the month for September. Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Md. Rizwan gets the award in the men’s category. The players will receive gold medallions from the ICC. Harmanpreet Kaur wins the award for her remarkable performance in the ODI series in England.