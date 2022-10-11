Professor Wazahat Husain: An academic from Aligarh Muslim University wins top UAE award

Professor Wazahat Husain, a leading academic from the Aligarh Muslim University has won an international award for Traditional, Alternative and Complementary Medicine.

Professor Husain is a retired chairman of the Department of Botany at the Aligarh Muslim University(AMU) has received the second Sheikh Zayed International Award on October 10, 2022 in an event arranged by the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation. Wazahat Husain has been honoured Lifetime Achievement Awards twice, once jointly by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the AYUSH ministry and then by the Wildlife Institute of India and Department of Wildlife Sciences, AMU.

What is the significance of the UAE award?

The award aims to give recognition to renowned academics and scientists of Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM ) globally. It also provides significance to TCAM physicians from the UAE, for enhancing TCAM knowledge and practices, and contributing to improving the quality of life for humanity.

Who is Professor Wazahat Husain?

Professor Husain is a retired chairman of the Department of Botany at the Aligarh Muslim University(AMU). He joined D.A.V college DehraDun in 1955 as a B.Sc student. In 1985 he was appointed a member of the Unani Pharmacopoeia Committee, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi. Further he was inducted in Ayurveda Siddha, Uani Technical Advisory Board (ASUTAB) Ministry of Health; and F.W. New Delhi in 1991.

What do you mean by Traditional medicine?

Traditional medicine is the sum total of the knowledge, practices and skills specific to indigenous experiences and thoughts which are used in the maintenance of health. An alternative or complementary medicine refers to a broad set of healthcare practices that are not part of a country’s own tradition or conventional medicine and are not fully integrated into the dominant healthcare system.

