Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 15 March 2022

The High Court of Karnataka has dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state. In its judgment, the High Court also stated that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. A bench of Karnataka High Court comprises of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi stated that no case is made out for invalidating the Order by the Government of February 5.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in an official statement over the inadvertent firing of the missile on March 9 assured that the “missile system is very reliable and safe”. The Union Minister stated that the government has taken serious note of the incident and a formal high-level inquiry has been ordered. Pakistani Army had earlier said that an Indian projectile had entered Pakistani airspace on March 9, 2022.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that Covid-19 vaccination for children between 12-14 years of age will begin from March 16. The co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to senior citizens has also been removed. The precautionary dose will now be administered to all those above the age of 60 years. Earlier, only those above 60 years with co-morbidities were eligible for the precautionary dose.

National Vaccination Day is observed every year on March 16 to convey the significance of vaccination as well as its role in public health. The day aims at creating awareness and sends the message that how vaccination or immunization is the most effective way of preventing highly infectious diseases. National Vaccination Day or Immunization Day is also of a certain significance amid the COVID-19 pandemic against which vaccine has come out to be the only solution of preventing the deadly disease.

India has been ranked second in the ICC Test Team Rankings 2022 with 116 ratings The Indian Cricket team is only behind Australia. Ravindra Jadeja is currently ranked at the top of the ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings 2022 with 406 points after his epic performance in India vs Sri Lanka Test Series. Jadeja scored 175 not out and took 9 wickets in India's first test against Sri Lanka at Mohali.