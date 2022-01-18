Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 January 2022

FIFA Awards 2021 winner announced

Robert Lewandowski has been awarded the best men’s player in the world at the FIFA awards 2021. In the women’s award at FIFA awards 2021, Alexia Putellas added the FIFA trophy to her Ballon d’Or victory. She captained Barcelona to its first Women’s Champions League title.

Narendra Goenka is new AEPC Chairman

Narendra Kumar Goenka took charge as the new Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) during its executive committee meeting. After assuming charge of the council, he said that India is currently witnessing robust growth in apparel exports. Goenka credited the major positive turnaround in apparel exports to the highly efficient management by the central government.

Cartoonist Narayan Debnath passes away

Cartoonist Narayan Debnath, the creator of popular Bengali comic characters ‘Nonte Phonte’, ‘Bantul The Great’, ‘Handa Bhonda’, passed away in Kolkata at the age of 97. Narayan Debnath was awarded Padma Shree in 202. He was an Indian comics artist, illustrator, and writer.

Expectation for education sector under Union Budget 2022

As the Union Budget will be presented amid the COVID-19, the learning losses, the fragile economic recovery, and the interest in the implementation of the NEP can be seen as significant aspects of the Education Budget 2022. The government in its upcoming Union Budget 2022 is expected to shift a lot of focus to the Education sector.

Lt Gen Manoj Pande becomes new Vice Chief of Army Staff

The Government gave its approval to the proposal for the appointment of Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Pande as the next Vice Chief of Army Staff. Lt Gen Manoj Pande will be the successor to Lt Gen CP Mohanty who is scheduled to superannuate on January 31, 2022.