Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 20 October 2022 - DefExpo 2022, India's 1st Greco Roman medal, International Solar Alliance

Aramane Giridhar, the Road Transport and Highways Secretary have been named the new defence secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on October 19, 2022.

DefExpo 2022 has been formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 19, 2022, at Mahatma Gandhi Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar. Indian defence exports have increased 8 times in the last 5 years and stood at USD 1.59 billion USD in 2021-22.

India’s Greco-Roman wrestler Sajan Bhanwala won a historic Bronze in the 77kg division on October 19, 2022. Bhanwala bagged the award at the U-23 World Wrestling Championship. Sajan bagged India’s first Greco-Roman medal in U-23 Wrestling World Championship.

The Swedish parliament on Monday elected Ulf Kristersson the conservative Moderate Party leader as the Prime Minister. The election was held at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once radical far-right party.

India and France have been re-elected as the President and Co-President of the International Solar Alliance. General Ajay Mathus, director of ISA said that Union Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh has been re-elected as the President of International Solar Alliance.