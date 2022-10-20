Bureaucrat Aramane Giridhar appointed as New Defence Secretary.

Aramane Giridhar, the Road Transport and Highways Secretary have been named the new defence secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on October 19, 2022.

Alka Upadhyaya, the chairperson of the National Highways Authority of India, has been appointed after Giridhar as the new Road and Transport Secretary. Sanjay Malhotra, Financial Services Secretary will be the new Revenue Secretary. He has been chosen as an Officer on Special Duty in the Revenue Department. Malhotra will be succeeding as the Revenue Secretary after Tarun Bajaj completes his term on November 20, 2022.

Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Aramane Giridhar, appointed next Defence Secretary. He will take over as Defence Secretary from Ajay Kumar upon his superannuation on Oct 31, 2022: Government of India — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Who is Aramane Giridhar?

Aramane Giridhar is an Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1988 batch and an officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre. Giridhar has been approved as an Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Defence. Previously Giridhar has been the Additional Secretary, of the Cabinet Secretariat. Aramane completed B.Tech. in Civil Engineering and M.Tech from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, and IIT, Madras, respectively. He has also completed M.A. (Economics) from Kakatheya University, Warangal.

Bureaucratic reshuffle: Key details

Vivek Joshi, the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs has been appointed as the new Secretary, of the Department of Financial Services in place of Sanjay Malhotra. Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, has been appointed as the new Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner in place of Joshi. Rural Development Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha has been approved as the new Steel Secretary. Nagendra Nath Sinha has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty of the Ministry of Steel from December 1, 2022. Nath Sinha will succeed as Secretary in the Ministry of Steel, after Sanjay Kumar Singh retires on December 31, 2022. Shailesh Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner in the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, has been appointed as the new Rural Development Secretary from December 1, 2022. Amrit Lal Meena, Special Secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, has been chosen as the new Coal Secretary. Lal Meena will take over as the Secretary after the retirement of Anil Kumar Jain on October 31, 2022.

