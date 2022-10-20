PM Modi inaugurates 12th Defence expo in Gandhinagar

DefExpo 2022 has been formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 19, 2022, at Mahatma Gandhi Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar.

Indian defence exports have increased 8 times in the last 5 years and stood at USD 1.59 billion USD in 2021-22. PM Modi said that the country now desires to increase defence exports to 5 billion USD in near future. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the Deesa Airfield virtually. He stated that the construction of the Deesa forward airbase would add to the security architecture of the country and enhance the local economy.

The biggest Defence Expo of the country so far has marked an emphatic beginning of a new future. I know that this has also caused inconvenience to some countries but several countries, with a positive mindset, have come with us: PM Modi at #DefExpo2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/sNa63xfPp7 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

What did PM Modi say at the ceremony?

PM Modi said DefExpo is introducing Indian defence manufacturing capacities to the world. He added that not so long ago, India was globally known only as one the biggest defence importers, now India is exporting defence equipment and products to more than 75 countries across the world. PM Modi also highlighted the increasing importance of Space technology in the defence sector and maritime trade and activities. Citing the example of the SAARC satellite, He added that Space technology developed by India is helping many developing countries.

12th Defence expo: Significance

The theme of the event was recognised as 'Path to Pride'. With the huge registration of 1,340 companies, DefExpo 2022 has been the biggest Indian defence exhibition to date. It is also the first-ever edition of the programme to exclusively feature Indian companies. The biennial exhibition was arranged to support, showcase and forge partnerships for the Indian aerospace and defence manufacturing sector with Indian as well as global customers.

Background

Prime Minister Modi also unveiled the HTT-40, the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at the Helipad Exhibition Centre.