Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 January 2022

PM Modi tops most popular world leaders list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the most popular world leaders list with an approval rating of 71 percent. In the list of the most popular leaders in the world which consisted of 13 leaders, US President Joe Biden has been ranked at number 6. Earlier in November 2021, Prime Minister Modi had topped the list of the most popular world leaders.

T20 Team of the Year 2021

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the year 2021 does not include any Indian player. Babar Azam of Pakistan has been selected as the captain of the T20 Team of the Year 2021. The other players named include England's Jos Buttler, three South African players, two Australians, one player from Bangladesh, one from Sri Lanka, and three from Pakistan including skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Amar Jyoti Jawan has been merged with National War Memorial Flame

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was merged with the flame at the National War Memorial. The eternal flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti had been burning for 50 years, ever since it was built in 1972 to honor the Indian soldiers who martyred in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

T20 World Cup 2022 schedule

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 schedule has been released. Team India will begin its ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, 45 matches will be played with 16 teams in contention for the silverware across the seven venues in Australia.

Daughters to inherit father’s self-acquired property

The Supreme Court of India has announced that the daughters of a male Hindu, dying intestate, will be entitled to inherit the self-acquired as well as other properties obtained in the partition by the father. The daughters will get preference over other collateral members of the family (such as sons/daughters of brothers of deceased father).