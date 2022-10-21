Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 21 October 2022 - UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns, Hardeep Singh Puri, Compressed Bio Gas(CBG) Plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib and road widening projects in Kedarnath on October 21, 2022. The two projects are worth around Rs 1000 crore. PM Modi also inaugurated connectivity projects worth 3,400 crores in Mana village of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

India successfully test-fired the next-generation Agni-Prime ballistic missile on October 21, 2022. The missile was test fired from a mobile launcher from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. The strike range of the solid-fuelled canisterised missile is between 1,000 to 2,000 km and it has passed all mission parameters during the test.

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to launch Chandrayaan-3, the third mission to the moon, in June 2023. ISRO Chairman S. Somnath interacted with the media at an event in Delhi and said C-3 is ready now. He also stated that ISRO also plans to fly Indian astronauts into orbit by the end of 2024 after carrying out successful abort missions and uncrewed test flights.

Liz Truss, UK Prime Minister resigned from her post six weeks after the appointment. Truss accepted that she could not fulfill the promises she made while running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party. Prior to this, the Conservative Party officials also assembled at Downing Street while a growing number of Truss lawmakers asked her to quit.

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas inaugurated Asia’s largest compressed Bio Gas(CBG) plant in Lehragaga, in Punjab’s Sangrur on October 18, 2022. The plant has been authorized with a foreign direct investment of approximately Rs. 220 crores by Verbio AG, one of Germany’s leading bio-energy companies.