Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 22 August 2022

India’s first Indigenously Developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus was unveiled in Pune by MoS Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh on 21st August 2022. The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus has been developed by KPIT-CSIR in Pune and is being termed the country’s first truly indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus. Unlike the other traditional heavy vehicles i.e., Buses and Trucks, the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus uses Hydrogen and Air to produce electricity to power itself.

RBI released a discussion paper in which the central bank proposed introducing charges for UPI Transactions which are currently completely non-chargeable and free. The discussion paper released by RBI on 17th August was based on levying charges in payment systems, including the UPI, NEFT, and IMPS. As of now, the Government of India has not issued any notification which would imply that it is planning to make UPI Payments Chargeable for the citizens. The Ministry of Finance announced via Twitter that there will no fee charge for UPI payments.

The Government of Jharkhand has launched a unique project which employs Blockchain Technology for Distribution of Seeds to Farmers. The project which has been launched in association with Global Blockchain Technology Major SettleMint, aims to revolutionize the agriculture sector and will reduce pilferage. Jharkhand plans to include all key stakeholders of agriculture sector i.e., suppliers, distributors and farmers, as key part of the project.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Hirdesh Kumar, recently announced that as part of the special summary revision of electoral rolls, the Union Territory is expected to add over 25 Lakh voters. One specific part of the announcement drew a lot of attention and ire from political circles, depending on which side of the fence the lie. The Chief Electoral Officer in his announcement had mentioned that the new voters being added to J&K Voting List would also include outsiders.

Switch Mobility Ltd unveiled and launched India’s 1st Double-decker Electric Bus Switch EiV 22 in Mumbai. The Electric Double-decker Bus can ferry almost double the number of seated passengers and will mark the re-birth of a nostalgic Public Transport Tool for Mumbaikars. The double-decker bus employs a 231 kWh Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NMC) battery pack, which gives it a range of 250 Km on a single charge.