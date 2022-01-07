JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 January 2022

The International Cricket Council announced new playing conditions for T20Is. Under the new conditions, the fielding team will have to suffer the in-match penalty for slow over rates. 

Created On: Jan 7, 2022 19:33 IST
Top 5 Current Affairs
Top 5 Current Affairs

India’s first Open Rock Museum in Hyderabad

The Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated India’s first unique ‘Rock’ museum in Hyderabad. The Open Rock Museum in Hyderabad has been set up with an aim to educate and enlighten the masses about several lesser-known facts. The ages of the rocks range from 3.3 billion years to around 55 million years of the Earth’s history.

Vibrant Gujarat 2022 postponed

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit has been postponed by the Gujarat state government due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The summit was scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10, 2022. The three-day was scheduled to be held between January 10-12 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. 

7-day home quarantine mandatory for international arrivals in India

According to the latest released guidelines by the Government, all the passengers flying from abroad will have to home quarantine themselves for a week after landing in India. They will have to get themselves tested on the eighth day and if they are positive, their samples will be sent for genome testing at the INSACOG laboratory network. 

Green Energy Phase 2 approved by the Government

The Union Cabinet gave its approval to the Green Energy Corridor phase 2 with an outlay of Rs. 12,000 crores. It will facilitate the grid integration and the power evacuation of about 20 GW of renewable energy projects in 7 states. The second phase of the Scheme will help in achieving the target of 450 GW installed Renewable Energy capacity by 2030.

ICC announces new rules for T20Is

The International Cricket Council announced new playing conditions for T20I. They will come into effect with the upcoming T20I match between West Indies and Ireland at Sabina Park. Under the new conditions, the fielding team will have to suffer the in-match penalty for slow over rates. The penalty would be introduced in both men's and women's Twenty20 Internationals.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all