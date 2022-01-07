Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 January 2022

India’s first Open Rock Museum in Hyderabad

The Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated India’s first unique ‘Rock’ museum in Hyderabad. The Open Rock Museum in Hyderabad has been set up with an aim to educate and enlighten the masses about several lesser-known facts. The ages of the rocks range from 3.3 billion years to around 55 million years of the Earth’s history.

Vibrant Gujarat 2022 postponed

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit has been postponed by the Gujarat state government due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The summit was scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10, 2022. The three-day was scheduled to be held between January 10-12 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

7-day home quarantine mandatory for international arrivals in India

According to the latest released guidelines by the Government, all the passengers flying from abroad will have to home quarantine themselves for a week after landing in India. They will have to get themselves tested on the eighth day and if they are positive, their samples will be sent for genome testing at the INSACOG laboratory network.

Green Energy Phase 2 approved by the Government

The Union Cabinet gave its approval to the Green Energy Corridor phase 2 with an outlay of Rs. 12,000 crores. It will facilitate the grid integration and the power evacuation of about 20 GW of renewable energy projects in 7 states. The second phase of the Scheme will help in achieving the target of 450 GW installed Renewable Energy capacity by 2030.

ICC announces new rules for T20Is

The International Cricket Council announced new playing conditions for T20I. They will come into effect with the upcoming T20I match between West Indies and Ireland at Sabina Park. Under the new conditions, the fielding team will have to suffer the in-match penalty for slow over rates. The penalty would be introduced in both men's and women's Twenty20 Internationals.