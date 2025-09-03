Top 10 Safest Cities in India [Updated 2025]

Safety is one of the most important factors that any people considders when choosing a place to live, work, or even while travelling. With rapid urbanisation and growing challenges in law enforcement, thers is not every place is to be considered the safest place and this is not only consider in India but also any where in the world.
According to Numbeo Saftey Index mid-2025, India is at the 67th ranks at global level with overall score of 55.8 Saftey Index. But, as per recent report of Numbeo Saftey Index mid-2025, Mangalore of Karnataka has able to secure 50th position in the safest country in the world and holds 1st position as the most safest city in the India. While others cities also seems modest have faired impressively well on the global stage.
In this article, we will explore the top 10 Safest Cities in India, according to the recent report “Current Safety Index by City” published by Numbeo in mid-2025.
India’s Top 10 Safest Cities (Mid-2025 Rankings)
|
Global Rank
|
India Rank
|
City & State
|
Safety Index
|
Crime Index
|
50
|
1
|
Mangalore, Karnataka
|
74.3
|
25.7
|
86
|
2
|
Vadodara, Gujarat
|
69.2
|
30.8
|
94
|
3
|
Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|
68.3
|
31.7
|
104
|
4
|
Surat, Gujarat
|
66.9
|
33.1
|
121
|
5
|
Jaipur, Rajasthan
|
65.2
|
34.8
|
129
|
6
|
Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
63.5
|
36.5
|
154
|
7
|
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
|
61.0
|
39.0
|
165
|
8
|
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
60.0
|
40.0
|
168
|
9
|
Pune, Maharashtra
|
58.7
|
41.3
|
176
|
10
|
Chandigarh
|
57.6
|
42.4
Source: Numbeo Safety Index 2025
Which is the safest city in India?
According to the recent report “Current Safety Index by City” by Numbeo in mid-2025, Mangalore (Karnataka) is most safest city in India. With a strong safety score of 74.3, it holds the 50th spot globally ranks, due to its relatively low crime levels and efficient civic management.
Which state has the most safest city in India?
Gujarat makes a strong presence in the rankings, with Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Surat all securing spots in the top 10. Their scores—69.2, 68.2, and 66.6, respectively—show how urban safety initiatives and community vigilance are paying off.
Meanwhile, Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad continue to rank at the bottom, struggling with higher crime concerns, particularly regarding women’s safety. Delhi records a crime index of 59.03, Ghaziabad 58.44, and Noida 55.1, placing them among India’s least safe urban centres.
How the Rankings for the safest cities were calculated by the Numbeo?
Numbeo’s study is based on how secure people feel in their daily lives. The rankings take into account both daytime and nighttime safety and factor in risks like:
-
Mugging, robbery, and car theft
-
Physical assaults and harassment
-
Discrimination based on gender, ethnicity, religion, or appearance
-
Property crimes such as burglary and vandalism
-
Serious violent crimes, including homicide
