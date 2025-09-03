Top 10 Safest Cities in India [Updated 2025]

Safety is one of the most important factors that any people considders when choosing a place to live, work, or even while travelling. With rapid urbanisation and growing challenges in law enforcement, thers is not every place is to be considered the safest place and this is not only consider in India but also any where in the world.

According to Numbeo Saftey Index mid-2025, India is at the 67th ranks at global level with overall score of 55.8 Saftey Index. But, as per recent report of Numbeo Saftey Index mid-2025, Mangalore of Karnataka has able to secure 50th position in the safest country in the world and holds 1st position as the most safest city in the India. While others cities also seems modest have faired impressively well on the global stage.

In this article, we will explore the top 10 Safest Cities in India, according to the recent report “Current Safety Index by City” published by Numbeo in mid-2025.