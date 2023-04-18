Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announced ‘Wheels on Web’, First-ever B2C Platform for Bangalore Customers

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) made an announcement of a new digital platform for customers residing in Bangalore state. Customers across the region will be able to enjoy the new version of the store just by clicking online.

This will create smooth and comfortable transactions just by sitting at their homes as they can look, buy and order their preferred vehicle. Named ‘Wheels on Web’, a Business to Customer (B2C) platform is the first-of-its-kind in the Bangalore region.

We've made another move to delight our customers. With Wheels on Web, you can now book and buy your car on the website.



Know more about it: https://t.co/Or3YF6aBOJ#ToyotaIndia #Bengaluru — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) April 18, 2023

This is launched to prompt online sales to give an uninterrupted experience. Common people will be able to book, purchase and get delivered directly to their homes. They can choose their Toyota models and no need to go anywhere.

Wheels on Web (WOW) Experience

International Japanese Producer of cars, Toyota Motor Corporation recently published a notification stating that the "Wheels on Web" has been introduced in the country which is only in Bangalore initially.

Business to Consumer (B2C) is a digital model used for online sales in which the company’s products and services are directly sold to its consumers. Toyota company is dedicated to improving customer experience in the digital world. It will promote hassle-free car purchases having innovative characteristics and services.

.@Toyota_India has launched its new online retail platform 'Wheels on Web'. Details here: https://t.co/wpEGXiQLCt — carandbike (@carandbike) April 16, 2023

Digitalization

In the past few years, Toyota has seen an increase in digital contribution to sales. Apart from booking and buying online, the cars of customers’ choice will be delivered at home and the platform is going to provide full details of car exteriors, variants, interiors, and colours.

Toyota customers will also be given the chance to select a wide range of value-added services. It includes Accessories, Service Packages and an Extended Warranty through this online stage. Additionally, customers can trade-off his/her existing car through this newly launched application.

Payment methods have also become easy as customers will have the choice to select out of the multiple finance options including particular financial institutions. They can pay the booking amount fully or partially or with a downpayment online. EMI options are available conveniently.

Toyota’s Objective

Toyota consumers who wish to book online will receive auto-generated communication through WhatsApp and on their given E-mail IDs. They will be informed and messaged at every step starting from booking to delivery. Further, they can also view and check booking status by login in or creating individual accounts.

The Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Atul Sood stated that following the main philosophy of ‘Customer First’, efforts are being put to deliver better services to all consumers. This revolutionary platform will enhance the car buying experience across the country.

Most importantly, the company aims to give value-added services with convenient car purchasing processes. Toyota is confident and consistent to be able to match the growing industry requirements of the population.

