India’s First Apple BKC Store Opens Today at Mumbai, Fans Queue Up & Greets CEO

Apple Stores finally reached Indian land as the company opened its first-ever retail store in the country at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. The store opening was scheduled for today i.e. April 18, 2023, and fans have been joyfully present since morning.

At Jio World Drive Mall, Apple BKC is seen crowded with customers while they exchange wishes and pictures with Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO since 2011. There was a huge crowd of fans who gathered around the store spread over an area of 22,000 square ft.

The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023

Tim Cook’s India Visit

The Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc., Tim Cook has been in India for quite some time. He has met various famous dignitaries across the country. He recently tweeted that he was delighted over witnessing such exuberant and passionate customers who attended the inaugural event today.

He welcomed all customers who reached the store early and many Jio World Drive Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. Tim Cook’s net worth is 180 crores USD while he worked as the chief operating officer of the multinational company Apple Inc. under the guidance of its Co-Founder Steve Jobs. Tim Cook visited India this time after a gap of many years as he came to India in 2016 for the very first time.

It is expected that Apple’s CEO Tim Cook will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar during his stay in India. He was also seen posting Maharashtra’s famous dish Vada Pav picture on Twitter. He shared some happy moments with Bollywood Beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Apple’s Market Dominance

As per the survey, Apple's market share in India accumulates to about 3 per cent and now with the launch of new outlets, the iPhone manufacturer is aiming to expand its revenue. The India Cellular and Electronics Association published data stating that iPhones experienced over 50% of smartphones transported from India between April 2022 to February 2023.

Celebrating the Silver Jubilee of iPhone Creators!

With the inauguration of the Apple BKC store, the company’s makers have also completed 25 years so it is a call for a double celebration. Social media bloggers and technoids took a tour of the store that began today with its latest collection of Apple products.

Moreover, another store in India will be opening on April 20 at 10 am. This grand opening will be at the Saket CITYWALK, Delhi.

Apple BKC Appealing Features

Apple's new stores in India are quite similar to the outlets across other parts of the world. However, the builders have put visible efforts to make it look more Indian. The vintage yellow and black taxis have been inspirational in providing the company with an idea about colours and design. These kinds of taxis are very common in and around Mumbai. So this theme has been inculcated by the planning team.

Also, there is a 100-member team at Apple BKC who speak about 18 different Indian languages. The company has immediately employed 2500 people across India and through this,10 lakh jobs have been created.

An in-store servicing facility called ‘Genius Bay’ has also been introduced by the company. Customers can schedule their servicing appointment on Apple India's official website. New wallpapers and playlists have also been created for iPhones, iPads and Macbooks.

