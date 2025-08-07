SSC CGL Formula: SSC CGL is one of the highly competitive exams, and the Quantitative Aptitude section can be a game-changer. Mastering all the important maths formulas can improve your question-solving speed and accuracy. It can help you excel in all the topics often asked in the exam. It can also simplify your calculation methods and help you solve complex questions. Therefore, candidates should make the most of the formula PDFs when practising the Quant questions. We have compiled below the complete list of SSC CGL Maths Formula for the candidates' reference. SSC CGL Quant Formula The SSC CGL Maths Formula is crucial for candidates aiming for high scores. They should practice all those topics with formulas that are repeatedly asked over the years. These strategy can strengthen their concepts and help them handle time-consuming questions. Regular practice of these formulas can also improve their question-selection strategy with speed and accuracy. So, they must make it a habit to go through the PDFs for better preparation. There is a wide range of Quant topics that can be solved easily using the CGL formula PDFs. It includes chapters like the number system, algebra, geometry, etc. The list of a few important SSC Maths Formulas is shared below:

SSC CGL Maths Formulas The Maths formulas are an important part of the preparation. It enhances your accuracy, confidence and speed. It covers topics like the Number System, Percentage. Ratio & Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership, Mixture and Alligation, Time and distance, Time & Work, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, etc.

SSC CGL Cut Off SSC CGL Mensuration Formula Mensuration is one of the lengthy sections in SSC CGL Syllabus. The Mensuration formula are discussed below for your reference: Area of Rectangle = Length * Breadth

(Diagonal of Rectangle)2 = (Length)2 * (Breadth)2

Perimeter of Rectangle = 2 * (Length + Breadth)

Area of a parallelogram = (Base * Height)

Area of a rhombus = 1/2 * (Product of Diagonals)

Area of a Equilateral Triangle = Root of (3) / 4 * (Side)2

Perimeter of an Equilateral Triangle = 3 * Side

Area of a Square = (Side)2 = 1/2 * (Diagonal)2

Circumference of a circle = 2*(22/7)*r

Area of a circle = (22/7) * r2

Area of a parallelogram = 2 * root of [s(s - a) * (s - b) * (s-d)]

Perimeter of Square = 4 * Side

Area of 4 walls of a room = 2 * (Length + Breadth) * Height

Whole Surface Area of cube = (6*a2)

Curved Surface area of Cylinder = 2*(22/7)*r*h

Total Surface Area of Cylinder = [2*(22/7)*r*h] + {2*(22/7)*r2)

Diagonal of Cube = Root of (3) * a

Volume of Cylinder = (22/7) * r2 * h

Area of an Isosceles Triangle = b/4 * root of 4a2 – b2

Area of Triangle = 1/2 * Base * Height

Area of Triangle = root of [s(s - a) * (s - b) * (s-c)]

Area of Trapezium = 1/2 * (Sum of parallel sides * perpendicular distance between them)

Volume of Sphere = (4/3) * (22/7) * r3

Surface Area of Sphere = 4 * (22/7) * r2

Volume of hemisphere = (2/3) * (22/7) * r3

Volume of cuboid = (l*b*h)

Whole Surface of cuboid = 2 * (lb + bh + lh) sq. units

Diagonal of Cuboid = Root of (l2 + b2 + h2)

Volume of a cube = a3

Curved Surface area of hemisphere = 2 * (22/7) * r2

Whole Surface Area of hemisphere = 3 * (22/7) * r2

SSC CGL Maths Formula for Trigonometry Trigonometry formulas in SSC CGL are crucial for solving complex questions easily. Some of its crucial formulas are listed below. Trigonometric functions and identities are derived: sin θ = Opposite Side/Hypotenuse

tan θ = Opposite Side/Adjacent Side

cos θ = Adjacent Side/Hypotenuse

cosec θ = Hypotenuse/Opposite Side

sec θ = Hypotenuse/Adjacent Side

cot θ = Adjacent Side/Opposite Side Reciprocal Identities: cosec θ = 1/sin θ

tan θ = 1/cot θ

sec θ = 1/cos θ

cos θ = 1/sec θ

cot θ = 1/tan θ

sin θ = 1/cosec θ Trigonometry Table Here is the Trigonometry Table shared below to simplify the candidate’s preparation: Periodicity Identities (in Radians): sin (π/2 – A) = cos A & cos (π/2 – A) = sin A

sin (3π/2 – A) = – cos A & cos (3π/2 – A) = – sin A

sin (3π/2 + A) = – cos A & cos (3π/2 + A) = sin A

sin (π/2 + A) = cos A & cos (π/2 + A) = – sin A

sin (2π – A) = – sin A & cos (2π – A) = cos A

sin (π – A) = sin A & cos (π – A) = – cos A

sin (π + A) = – sin A & cos (π + A) = – cos A

sin (2π + A) = sin A & cos (2π + A) = cos A

SSC CGL Algebra Formula Algebra can be one of the highest-scoring sections in SSC CGL Quant if prepared well. Mastering all the formulas can make your preparation more productive. It can help you solve questions accurately and efficiently. Given below are some of its important formulas: Basic Algebra Formulas (a+b)² = a² + 2ab + b² (a-b)² = a² – 2ab + b² a² – b² = (a-b)(a+b) a² + b² = (a-b)² +2ab (a+b+c)² = a²+b²+c²+2ab+2ac+2bc (a-b-c)² = a²+b²+c²-2ab-2ac+2bc (a+b)³ = a³+ 3a²b + 3ab² + b³ (a-b)³ = a³- b³ + 3ab² - 3a²b a³-b³ = (a² + ab + b²)(a - b) a³+b³ = (a² – ab + b²)(a + b) (a+b) (a-b) = a2 – b2 (x + a)(x + b) = x2 + (a + b)x + ab (x + a)(x – b) = x2 + (a – b)x – ab (x – a)(x + b) = x2 + (b – a)x – ab (x – a)(x – b) = x2 – (a + b)x + ab (a + b)3 = a3 + b3 + 3ab(a + b) (a – b)3 = a3 – b3 – 3ab(a – b) (x + y + z)2 = x2 + y2 + z2 + 2xy + 2yz + 2xz (x + y – z)2 = x2 + y2 + z2 + 2xy – 2yz – 2xz (x – y + z)2 = x2 + y2 + z2 – 2xy – 2yz + 2xz (x – y – z)2 = x2 + y2 + z2 – 2xy + 2yz – 2xz x3 + y3 + z3 – 3xyz = (x + y + z)(x2 + y2 + z2 – xy – yz -xz) x2 + y2 =½ [(x + y)2 + (x – y)2] (x + a) (x + b) (x + c) = x3 + (a + b +c)x2 + (ab + bc + ca)x + abc x3 + y3= (x + y) (x2 – xy + y2) x3 – y3 = (x – y) (x2 + xy + y2) x2 + y2 + z2 -xy – yz – zx = ½ [(x-y)2 + (y-z)2 + (z-x)2] Algebra Formulas Chart a⁴ – b⁴ = (a² + b²) (a² – b²) a⁵ – b⁵ = (a – b)(a⁴+ a³b + a²b² + ab³ + b⁴ ) a⁵ + b⁵ = (a + b)(a⁴ – a³b + a²b²– ab³ + b⁴ ) a³ + b³+ c³– 3abc = (a + b + c)(a² + b² + c² – ab – bc – ca) (a + b + c+...)² = a²+b²+c²+...+2(ab + bc+....) If n is a natural number, a^n − b^n = (a−b)(a^(n−1) + a^(n−2) b+...+b^(n−2) a + b^(n−1)) If n is even (n=2k), a^n + b^n = (a+b)(a^(n−1) − a^(n−2) b+...+b^(n−2) a − b^(n−1)) If n is odd (n=2k+1), a^n + b^n = (a+b)(a^(n−1) − a^(n−2) b +...−b^(n−2) a + b^(n−1)) (x+y+z)²=x²+y²+z²+2xy+2yz+2xz (x+y−z)²=x²+y²+z²+2xy−2yz−2xz (x−y+z)²=x²+y²+z²−2xy−2yz+2xz (x−y−z)²=x²+y²+z²−2xy+2yz−2xz x³+y³+z³−3xyz=(x+y+z)(x²+y²+z²−xy−yz−xz) (x+a)(x+b)(x+c)=x³+(a+b+c)x²+(ab+bc+ca)x+abc x²+y²+z²−xy−yz−zx=1/2[(x−y)²+(y−z)²+(z−x)²]

Synonyms Antonyms for SSC CGL SSC CGL Geometry Formulas Geometry is one of the trickiest and complex sections of SSC CGL Quant. Therefore, you must learn and revise all the formulas to solve challenging questions in less time. Formulas for 2D Geometry Perimeter of a Square = 4 × Side Area of a Rectangle = Length × Breadth Area of a Triangle = ½ × Base × Height Perimeter of a Rectangle = 2 × (Length + Breadth) Area of a Square = Side² Area of a Circle = A = π × r² Area of a Trapezoid = ½ × (Base ₁ + Base ₂ ) × Height Circumference of a Circle = 2πr Formulas for 3D Geometry Curved Surface Area of a Cylinder = 2πrh Total Surface Area of a Cylinder = 2πr(r + h) Volume of a Cylinder = V = πr²h Curved Surface Area of a Cone = πrl Total Surface Area of a Cone = πr(r + l) = πr[r + √(h² + r²)] Volume of a Cone = V = ⅓ × πr²h Surface Area of a Sphere = S = 4πr² Volume of a Sphere = V = 4/3 × πr³

Formulas for both 2D and 3D Geometry SHAPES FORMULAS Right Triangle Pythagoras Theorem: base 2 + height 2 = hypotenuse 2 Area = ½ × base × height Perimeter = base + height + hypotenuse Triangle Perimeter, P = a + b + c Where, a, b, and c are the sides of a triangle. Area, A = ½ base × height Rectangle Perimeter = 2(l + w) Area = lw Diagonal, d = √(l 2 + w 2 ) Where, l = length of a rectangle w = width of a rectangle Parallelogram Perimeter, P = 2(a + b) Where, a and b are the sides of a parallelogram Area of parallelogram, A = base × height Height, h = Area/base Base, b = Area/height Trapezium Area, A = ½(a + b)h Where, a and b are the parallel sides h = distance between two parallel sides Circle Circumference = 2πr Area = πr 2 Diameter = 2r Where, r = radius of a circle Square Perimeter, P = 4a Area, A = a 2 Diagonal, d = a√2 Side, a = √A Where, a = side of a square Arc Arc Length, L = rθ Here, θ is the central angle in radians and r = radius Cube Area, A = 6a 2 Volume, V = a 3 Edge, a = Volume ⅓ Space diagonal = a√3 Where, a = side of a cube Cuboid Surface Area, A = 2(lb + bh + hl) Volume, V = lbh Space diagonal, d = √( l 2 + b 2 +h 2 ) Where, l= length b= breadth h= height Cylinder Total Surface Area, A = 2πrh + 2πr 2 Curved Surface Area, Ac = 2πrh Volume, V = πr 2 h Base Area, Ab = πr 2 Radius, r = √(V/πh) Where, r= radius of a cylinder h= height of a cylinder Cone Total Surface Area, A = πr(r+l) = πr[r+√(h 2 +r 2 )] Curved Surface Area, A c = πrl Volume, V = ⅓πr 2 h Slant Height, l = √(h 2 +r 2 ) Base Area, A b = πr 2 Where, r= radius of a cone h= height of a cone l = slant height Sphere Surface Area, A = 4πr 2 Volume, V = ⁴⁄₃πr 3 Diameter = 2r Where, r= radius of a sphere