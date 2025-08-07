NTET Result 2025 Released at exams.nta.ac.in for Postgraduates, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Direct Link Here

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
NTET Result 2025: The NTA has released the NTET result 2025 on its website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the NTET Results 2025.

BySunil Sharma
Aug 7, 2025, 13:06 IST
NTET Result 2025 OUT: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTET results 2025 for the postgraduates of the Indian System of Medicine & Homoeopathy who desire to take up the teaching profession. NTET Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- exams.nta.ac.in. All the students who participated in the exams held on July 17 2025, can check and download their NTET results using the direct link provided below. The students can download their exams.nta.ac.in result 2025 PDF by logging in with their user ID and password.

As per the latest update, NTA has released the NTET exam results. The students can check their NTET results on the official website of the University- exams.nta.ac.in

Steps to Download NTET Score Card

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps to know how to check the NTET results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website - exams.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download Score Card’ link available there.

Step 3: Enter the Application Number, Date of Birth, captcha, and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: The NTET Score Card PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Score Card and take the printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on NTET Score Card 2025

NTA has released the NTET Exam result 2025 Score Card on its official website. The NTET Score Card 2025 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Total Marks

  • Marks Obtained

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Result Date

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
