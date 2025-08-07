NTET Result 2025 Released at exams.nta.ac.in for Postgraduates, Check Steps to Download Result PDF - Direct Link Here

NTET Result 2025 OUT: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTET results 2025 for the postgraduates of the Indian System of Medicine & Homoeopathy who desire to take up the teaching profession. NTET Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- exams.nta.ac.in. All the students who participated in the exams held on July 17 2025, can check and download their NTET results using the direct link provided below. The students can download their exams.nta.ac.in result 2025 PDF by logging in with their user ID and password.
NTET Results 2025
As per the latest update, NTA has released the NTET exam results. The students can check their NTET results on the official website of the University- exams.nta.ac.in
|
NTET Result 2025
Steps to Download NTET Score Card
Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps to know how to check the NTET results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website - exams.nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Download Score Card’ link available there.
Step 3: Enter the Application Number, Date of Birth, captcha, and click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 4: The NTET Score Card PDF will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the Score Card and take the printout for future reference
Details Mentioned on NTET Score Card 2025
NTA has released the NTET Exam result 2025 Score Card on its official website. The NTET Score Card 2025 will contain the following information.
-
Student Name
-
Register Number
-
Name of Course
-
Total Marks
-
Marks Obtained
-
Course/Subject Code
-
Course/Subject Name
-
Result Status
-
Total Marks
-
Maximum Marks
-
Result Date
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation