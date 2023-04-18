Elon Musk Reveals 'TruthGPT' in Competition with ChatGPT, Creating AI System that Understands Universe

On April 17, 2023 (Monday) Global Industrialist Elon Musk publicly asserted that ‘TruthGPT’ will be initiated to beat his adversary OpenAI. He is taking time to design a platform that would be different to what is available so far.

As the name suggests, TruthGPT will be a truth seeker and will give truthful answers to its users as opposed to the versions of ChatGPT. Elon Musk put forward this option after he held a meeting with AI (Artificial Intelligence) experts and discussed the upcoming plans.

Live on air with @TuckerCarlson, @ElonMusk let the world know that he is creating #TruthGPT, "an #AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe."https://t.co/xt5z6jElb4https://t.co/UunH2RgA9a — TruthGPT (@TruthGPTToken) April 17, 2023

As per the strategy, Elon along with his team of AI professionals have taken a break of about 6 months in order to create strong and powerful systems of technology. This is in competition with Google and Microsoft.

Promoting Transparency & Truth

Elon Musk adduced to explain a number of factors that could be jeopardizing the technology-driven society. He further goes on by saying in an interview that he has come up with an idea of developing an AI that will have an understanding and knowledge of the universe.

Such an AI bot or truth-seeking device will be impossible to affect or destroy the human population. This is because humans are a part of this vast infinite universe. The whole human creature on Earth is made of the same elements as found in the universe and TruthGPT will be created in such a way that it will already be cognizant of this concept. Hence, they are intended to be safe for everyone.

Moreover, he opposed Microsoft-sponsored OpenAI as this company launched a trending platform named ‘ChatGPT’. He calls this “training the AI to lie” and also said that OpenAI has now become a “closed source”, “for-profit” organisation” and “closely allied with Microsoft”.

Calls for Efficient System

During the announcement, Elon Musk also charged Google’s’ Co-Founder Larry Page with not paying attention to the safety measures of AI systems while building these bots. He will now create an effective system which will ensure transparency and truth to its users.

This TruthGPT will try to acknowledge humans and the nature of the world around them. An official interview was held where Elon Musk shared his perceptions with Fox News Channel. This American talk show was broadcasted where Tucker Carlson was the host. Elon thinks this interesting device to be launched by him would bring safety and security to the world.

Security Warnings

Elon Musk also issued warnings about AI technology during an important dialogue with Tucker Carlson. According to Twitter’s CEO, AI is hazardous that could prove like a mishandled aircraft design or poor car production. It holds the capacity to destroy civilization.

For instance, this robotic system is so smartly designed that it can manipulate public opinion and lead to demolition. He told Fox News channel that he evaluated Twitter at “less than half” of the price paid for acquiring the social media site.

Elon Musk basically calls for a secure version of AI so that it will not harm humans. The aim is to build a practical, true and safe model.

