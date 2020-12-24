Transport Minister lays foundation stone for highway projects in Rajasthan worth Rs 8,341 crore

The projects, having a length of almost 1127 km will involve a construction value of Rs 8,341 crore. 

Dec 24, 2020 12:32 IST

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for highway projects in Rajasthan worth Rs 8341 crore on December 24, 2020. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be presiding over the virtual function.

The function will also be attended by Union Minister VK Singh and several other ministers from the state. The projects will be for a total length of 1,127 kms. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways made the announcement.

Key Highlights

The projects, having a length of almost 1127 km will involve a construction value of Rs 8,341 crore. 

The projects include the construction of balance works of six laning of Jaipur Ring Road. This would be done at an estimated cost of Rs 1,216.67 Crore.

It also includes 2LPS of NH-70 from Munabao (NH-25E) -Sundra-Myajlar-Dhanana–Asutar-Ghotaru-Tanot under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I. This would be done at an estimated cost of Rs 1,684 crore. 

Significance

The projects will pave the way for development of Rajasthan, as these roads will enhance connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material