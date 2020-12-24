Transport Minister lays foundation stone for highway projects in Rajasthan worth Rs 8,341 crore

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for highway projects in Rajasthan worth Rs 8341 crore on December 24, 2020. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be presiding over the virtual function.

The function will also be attended by Union Minister VK Singh and several other ministers from the state. The projects will be for a total length of 1,127 kms. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways made the announcement.

Foundation Stones laying & Inauguration program of Rajasthan NH Projects https://t.co/vRx9f7t9zs — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 24, 2020

Key Highlights

The projects, having a length of almost 1127 km will involve a construction value of Rs 8,341 crore.

The projects include the construction of balance works of six laning of Jaipur Ring Road. This would be done at an estimated cost of Rs 1,216.67 Crore.

It also includes 2LPS of NH-70 from Munabao (NH-25E) -Sundra-Myajlar-Dhanana–Asutar-Ghotaru-Tanot under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I. This would be done at an estimated cost of Rs 1,684 crore.

Significance

The projects will pave the way for development of Rajasthan, as these roads will enhance connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state.