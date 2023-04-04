Elon Musk replaced Blue Bird Logo with Doge Meme on Web Twitter, Users Wonder its Purpose

The owner of Twitter, Elon Musk astonishes everybody with his great move of changing the Twitter platform logo. On April 04, 2023 (Tuesday) he suddenly replaced the historical Blue Bird logo of Web Twitter with a Shiba Inu Doge meme. It can be seen that earlier when a user suggested Mr Musk buy Twitter and change its logo, he took it seriously and made big changes since then.

As per the official reports, this 'Doge' meme dates back to an old Japanese resemblance also related to Cryptocurrency. All Twitter users are now awestruck to see the new logo on the top left corner of their homepage. This has only been done in the Web version of Twitter and is visible in the feed updates section and not on the mobile app.

Elon Musk Big Announcement

The Twitter logo change is the latest upgradation brought up by CEO Elon Musk. It is one of the biggest steps since he acquired the microblogging platform for a $44 billion deal made in November 2022.

The 51-year-old billionaire implemented new policies and changes. He recently tweeted by saying that the social networking site Twitter will only receive content from paid accounts.

What is Doge Meme?

The popular internet Doge meme prompted a plethora of comments on the Web Twitter handle. Surprised by the new logo, one of the users asked if it is being done in the fun as people are curious to know what came to Elon’s mind that he thought of bringing up the Shiba Inu Dog picture as the icon.

This Doge meme originated from Dogecoin Blockchain and Cryptocurrency which was first created sarcastically in the year 2013. It became famous since then and it is originally a picture of Kabosu also known as the Shiba Inu dog with several multicoloured texts in the forefront of the picture.

Back in 2010, the picture was titled the best Internet meme during that period. Now, Elon seems to have revived the moment by making it the Twitter logo.

Remarks on Twitter’s New Logo

Currently, Twitter is filled with various comments as users gave their points of view on this new step taken by magnate Elon Musk. One of the users fed up with this, said that this is some attention-seeking nonsense on Twitter and it does not matter if it is a bird or dog as its logo.

Elon Musk is a proponent of the Cryptocurrency named Dogecoin which was made a joke in 2013. Notably, he accepted this payment method for merchandise. Furthermore, he proclaimed that SpaceX will be also following the same real soon.

Dogecoin Cryptocurrency

Dogecoin, a kind of cryptocurrency was designed by two software engineers namely Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. This experiment was to bring a payment alternate system as merely a joke. Also, it is the first meme coin and is regarded as the first dog coin.

According to Bloomberg’s data, Dogecoin has escalated by 30 per cent after the dog picture appeared on the Twitter webpage. Many users are eagerly wanting to know the reason behind its logo change.

After this change brought up by one of the greatest businessmen of today’s times, the value of Dogecoin has significantly increased by more than 20%. On February 15, Musk posted a picture of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency logo with a caption.

