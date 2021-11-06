Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Two Indian Army officers receive Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020, Check list of winners

Lt Col. Servesh Dhadwal and Col. Amit Bisht have been awarded the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020. Check the list of winners of Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020.

Created On: Nov 6, 2021 16:01 ISTModified On: Nov 8, 2021 12:28 IST
Indian Army’s Colonel Amit Bisht (L) and Lt Colonel Servesh Dhadwal (R), Source: ANI
Indian Army’s Colonel Amit Bisht (L) and Lt Colonel Servesh Dhadwal (R), Source: ANI

Two Indian Army officers Lieutenant Colonel Servesh Dhadwal and Colonel Amit Bisht have been awarded the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award is the highest adventure sports honour in India that is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020 – List of Winners

#

Name

Category
1 Lt. Colonel Servesh Dhadwal Air Adventure
2 Col. Amit Bisht Land Adventure
3 Priyanka Mangesh Mohite Land Adventure
4 Jay Prakash Kumar Land Adventure
5 Sheetal Raj Land Adventure
6 Srikaanth Viswanathan Water Adventure
7 Jai Kishan Life Time Achievement

Indian Army’s Colonel Amit Bisht receives Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award

Indian Army officer Colonel Amit Bisht, Sena Medal has been awarded the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020 for his land activities. Bisht has scaled more than 20 unscaled and unnamed technical difficult peaks in India and abroad. Recently, Bisht also scaled Mount Everest. He is posted as Principal in Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarakhand.

Indian Army’s Lt Colonel Servesh Dhadwal receives Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award

Indian Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Servesh Dhadwal has been awarded the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020 for his achievements in skydiving. Dhadwal is the Chief Instructor of the Indian Army Skydiving team. Dhadwal has imparted skydiving training to Special Forces of the Indian Army and National Security Guards. Dhadwal has gained several certifications and licenses from the United States Parachuting Association.

Dhadwal has conducted more than 35 Basic and Refresher Skydiving Courses training for more than 850 personnel wherein he carried out more than 7,000 skydives since 2008 and more than 5,000 skydives in the past 5 years. The ace skydiving instructor Dhadwal has been a member of the top-secret intelligence unit Technical Support Division which was constituted after the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai.

What is Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award?

The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award is the highest adventure sports honour in India that is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The Tenzing Norgay National Award has been named after Tenzing Norgay who was one of the first two individuals who scaled the summit of Mount Everest along with Edmund Hillary in 1953.

The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award was instituted in 1993-94 by the then Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports as a separate National Adventure Awards but considered at apar with Arjuna Awards. The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award is awarded for outstanding achievement in the field of adventure on land, sea, and air. The award includes a bronze statue of Tenzing Norgay and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs.

Also read: Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava wins Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019

