Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava wins Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019

Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava has won the ‘Tenzing Norgey National Adventure Award 2019' in air adventure category. The Indian Air Force congratulated Yadava for the special award through a post on Twitter.

Gajanand Yadava is a Parachute Jump Instructor. He is also a member of IAF's Skydiving Team `Akash Ganga`. He has undertaken more than 2900 jumps till date, stated the Indian Air Force in its post.

The IAF also shared few glimpses of Gajanand Yadava skydiving and flying a parachute.

WgCdr Gajanand Yadava, for being awarded the 'Tenzing Norgey National Adventure Award 2019' in 'Air Adventure' category.

WgCdr Gajanand Yadava, a Parachute Jump Instructor & member of IAF Skydiving Team 'AkashGanga', has undertaken more than 2900 jumps till date.

The Indian Air Force also congratulated to Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) for being awarded the 'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2020'. The award is given for making sustained efforts towards encouragement and promotion of Sports.

The award is given for making sustained efforts towards encouragement and promotion of Sports.

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards

• The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards are regarded as India's highest national awards for adventure sports. The awards are considered at par with the Arjuna award.

• The awards are conferred annually to recognize the achievements of the people in the field of adventure. The awards are conferred in four categories- Air adventure, land adventure, water adventure and lifetime achievement.

• The awards aim to serve as an incentive to young people for getting exposed to adventure activities. The awards are conferred by the central government on the basis of the recommendations pushed forward by the National Selection Committee.