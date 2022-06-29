Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray resigns from both Chief Minister and MLC post

Maharashtra CM resignation: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation from the Chief Minister post in a Facebook live on June 28, 2022. He has also resigned from the MLC post. The announcement came right after the Supreme Court refused to order a stay on the floor test tomorrow.

Uddhav Thackeray announces his resignation from MLC post too. pic.twitter.com/igkiJ60u1H — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray expressed his gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress who supported him. He also said that he is satisfied that they have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv - the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray.

I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP & Cong people also supported the proposal: CM Thackeray pic.twitter.com/P02GV0i7f8 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

The Shiv Sena leader said, "I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM & as an MLC."

I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM & as an MLC: Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/dkMOtManv3 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray will now be heading to the Raj Bhawan to submit his resignation letter.

Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut penned a heartfelt note in Marathi after Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as Maharashtra CM. The loose translated version of the note reads, "We have lost a sensitive and cultured Chief Minister. History tells us that the end of fraud is not good. Thackeray won, the people also won. This is the beginning of the grand victory of Shiv Sena."



मुख्यमंत्री अत्यंत gracefully

पायउतार झाले.आपण एक संवेदनशील सुसंस्कृत मुख्यंमंत्री गमावला आहे.दगाबाजीचा अंत चांगला होत नाही असे इतिहास सांगतो. ठाकरे जिंकले जनमानस देखील जिंकले.शिवसेनेच्या भव्य विजयाची ही सुरुवात आहे.

लाठ्या खाऊ .तुरुंगात जाऊ.

पण बाळासाहेबांची शिवसेना

धगधगत ठेऊ! pic.twitter.com/smK6e3GKHa — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 29, 2022

BJP leaders seen cheering former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

#WATCH | Maharashtra: BJP leaders at a hotel in Mumbai during a legislative meeting cheering slogans in favour of Former CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/Os2lAPiZX5 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

No Stay on Floor Test: Supreme Court Verdict on Shiv Sena's plea

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala turned down the plea of Shiv Sena's Chief Whip to order a stay on the trust vote against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The floor test was called at 11 am on June 30 by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had submitted letter stating that Uddhav Thackeray has lost the majority in the state assembly.

