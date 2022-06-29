Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray resigns from both Chief Minister and MLC post

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced his resignation from the Chief Minister post. He has also resigned from MLC post.  

Updated: Jun 29, 2022 22:28 IST
Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister and MLC

Maharashtra CM resignation: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation from the Chief Minister post in a Facebook live on June 28, 2022. He has also resigned from the MLC post. The announcement came right after the Supreme Court refused to order a stay on the floor test tomorrow.

Uddhav Thackeray expressed his gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress who supported him. He also said that he is satisfied that they have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv - the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena leader said, "I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM & as an MLC."

Uddhav Thackeray will now be heading to the Raj Bhawan to submit his resignation letter.

Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut penned a heartfelt note in Marathi after Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as Maharashtra CM. The loose translated version of the note reads, "We have lost a sensitive and cultured Chief Minister. History tells us that the end of fraud is not good. Thackeray won, the people also won. This is the beginning of the grand victory of Shiv Sena."

BJP leaders seen cheering former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

No Stay on Floor Test: Supreme Court Verdict on Shiv Sena's plea

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala turned down the plea of Shiv Sena's Chief Whip to order a stay on the trust vote against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.  The floor test was called at 11 am on June 30 by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had submitted letter stating that Uddhav Thackeray has lost the majority in the state assembly.

READ: SC refuses to order stay on Maharashtra Floor Test 

Read Maharashtra Governor's full notice below

