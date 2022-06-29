Maharashtra Floor Test Date: Governor orders Floor Test on June 30, SC to hear Shiv Sena's plea against trust vote at 5 pm

Maharashtra Floor Test Date: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the Maharashtra State Assembly on June 30 with the only agenda of a trust vote against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena Chief Whip has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the decision.

The Maharashtra Governor has called for a floor test against the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Agadhi at 11 am on June 30. The proceedings of the floor test shall be concluded before 5pm and shall not be adjourned for any reason whatsoever. The entire proceedings of the trust vote will be telecasted live.

The news comes a day after former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis met the Maharashtra Governor, who has just recovered from COVID-19, and submitted a letter to him urging for an immediate floor test. A few independent MLAs had also sent an email to the Maharashtra Governor demanding an immediate floor test.

"The Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly personally visited me at Raj Bhavan on June 28, 2022. I was briefed about the political situation in the State and thereafter the Leader of Opposition submitted a letter stating that Chief Minister has lost the majority in Vidhan Sabha," said the notification by the Governor.

The notification further read, " As a constitutional head of the state, I must ensure that the Government functions with the support and confidence of the House. Thus, I have issued communication to the Chief Minister calling upon to provde his majority on the floor of the house on June 30, 2022."

Check full notification below

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly on June 30, with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Uddhav Thackeray

Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena's plea against Floor Test at 5pm Today

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the application filed by Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor's order to the Maharashtra CM to prove the majority of Maha Vikas Aghadi Government in a floor test tomorrow.

Senior Advocate Dr AM Singhvi representing Uddhav Thackeray had mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a vacation bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, saying "the floor test is illegal."

The Supreme Court bench has asked the filing to be done by 3 PM and copies will be served on the respondents. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will be appearing on behalf of the Governor and has requested for copy to be served on him as well.

Supreme Court agrees to hear at 5 pm plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30.

Shiv Sena Chief Whip moves Supreme Court

Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu has moved the Supreme Court challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's order to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30.



Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu moves Supreme Court challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on June 29th that holding of the floor test amounts to contempt of the Supreme Court proceedings as the apex court is hearing petitions relating to disqualification of 16 MLAs of the breakway Shiv Sena camp led by Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde visits Kamakhya Temple, 'ready for floor test'

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde visited the famed Kamakhya temple in Guwahati and offered prayers along with four rebel MLAs. Shinde said, "I'm here to pray for the peace & happiness of Maharashtra. Will go to Mumbai tomorrow for the floor test & follow all the process."

Shinde has been camping out in a hotel in Guwahati since over a week now with other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, triggering a massive political crisis in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. Shinde claims the support of over 50 MLAs and stated that he will return to Mumbai soon and "take Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy forward."

The rebel Maharashtra MLAs are reportedly heading to Goa today. At least 70 rooms have been booked at Taj Resort & Convention Centre, Goa. They will be flying to Mumbai to be present at the special assembly session for the trust vote against Uddhav Thackeray.