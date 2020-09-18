Udit Singhal named in UN’s list of 2020 Class of Young Leaders for Sustainable Development Goals

Udit Singhal, an 18-year old Indian boy has been named by the United Nations in the list of 2020 Class of Young Leaders for Sustainable Development Goals. It is a highest-profile recognition opportunity for the youngsters who are leading efforts on the world’s most pressing issues.

He has been named to the 2020 Class of 17 Young Leaders for SDGs. Udit Singhal is the founder of Glass2Sand, a zero-waste ecosystem that has been addressing the growing problem of glass waste in Delhi.

The 2020 Class of 17 Young Leaders included the representatives from Bangladesh, Australia, Bulgaria, Brazil, Columbia, China, Egypt, Ireland, India, Nigeria, Liberia, Senegal, Peru, Pakistan, Uganda, Turkey, and United States.

Every 2 years, the UN recognizes 17 young change-makers for their leadership & contribution to the Global Goals



Join me in welcoming the next group of SDG Young Leaders



Meet them & join them in fighting for a better world — UN Youth Envoy (@UNYouthEnvoy) September 18, 2020

Udit Singhal on being among the Young Leaders for SDGs:

Udit Singhal, an 18- year old, while commenting on his achievement mentioned that as a young leader for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he will be an active agent of change. He added that he hopes to be able to encourage communities to embrace a better civic sense for the creation of sustainable living spaces like when mountain-high landfills are detonated.

Significance of Udit Singhal’s Glass2Sand initiative:

The Office of the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth informed on September 18, 2020, that Singhal’s initiative has prevented the empty glass bottles of getting dumped into landfills and turned it into sands, which makes it commercially viable.

The statement by UN Envoy also added that these bottles don’t decompose for million years while referring to the significance of Udit Singhal’s work.

About Udit Singhal’s Glass2sand initiative:

Udit Singhal started his project Glass2Sand in the last 2018 when the demand for the glass bottles had dropped considerably because of the requirements of the large storage spaces and huge transporting cost.

His initiative of the zero-waste ecosystem has helped in preventing 8000 bottles from going into the landfills and has produced around 4,815 kilograms of high-grand silica sand.