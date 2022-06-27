UN Oceans Conference 2022: Oceans in trouble? Ailing health of Oceans Key Focus of major UN Conference

The UN Ocean Conference 2022 kicked off in Lisbon on June 27, 2022 to discuss how to restore the ailing health of global oceans due to the environmental damage caused by human activity.

The conference will see participation from thousands of policymakers, experts and advocates on the case. Oceans generate almost 50 percent of the oxygen we breathe and provide essential protein and nutrients to billions of people every day hence, humanity needs healthy oceans.

The oceans, covering more than two-thirds of Earth's surface, have also softened the impact of climate change for life on land but at a terrible cost.

Oceans in trouble.#AFPGraphics on the environmental damage in oceans caused by human activity pic.twitter.com/UMpLYJevS7 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 27, 2022

Oceans in Trouble?

The oceans are in trouble as they absorb around a quarter of CO2 pollution. The emissions have increased by half over the last 60 years, turning sea water acidic and threatening aquatic food chains and the ocean's capacity to pull down carbon.

The oceans absorb more than 90 percent of the excess heat from global warming, causing massive marine heatwaves that are killing off the coral reefs and expanding dead zones that lack oxygen.

Water pollution is further worsening the health of the oceans with almost one garbage truck of plastic being dumped in the oceans every minute, as per UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

As per a recent report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, going by current trends the yearly plastic waste is expected to almost triple to one billion tones by 2060.

Further, the microplastics found inside Arctic ice and fish are estimated to kill over a million seabirds and 100,000 marine mammals each year.

The ocean holds the key to a healthy & sustainable planet.

Yet, the ocean faces many threats, from marine & noise pollution to global warming & illegal fishing & overfishing.



The @UN Ocean Conference is set to be a critical moment to #SaveOurOcean: https://t.co/EQBMyLTXiO pic.twitter.com/U2nfMCxYfF — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) June 26, 2022

Human Activities Affecting Ocean Health

1. Over Fishing and Illegal Fishing

2. Coastal Development and Habitat Destruction

3. Deep-sea mining

4. Offshore infrastructure construction

5. Shipping

6. Ocean Pollution due to fuel leaks, waste disposal

7. Pollution from land including plastic pollution

8. Mariculture (Aquaculture involving cultivation of marine organisms for food and other products in the open ocean)

9. Climate Change

UN Oceans Conference 2022: Key Agenda

The high-level of the Oceans Forum 2022 aims to tackle challenges and opportunities for the ocean economy to contribute to a sustainable and resilient post-COVID-19 recovery for all countries.

The key agenda of the conference includes-

Push for a moratorium on deep-sea mining of rare metals needed for a boom electric vehicle battery construction.

Focus on blue food to ensure marine harvests from all sources are sustainable and socially responsible.

Focus on carbon sequestration to boost the ocean's capacity to soak up CO2, by either enhancing natural sinks such as mangroves or through geoengineering schemes.

Plastic pollution is harming our marine environment.



It destroys life below water, wreaks havoc on human food systems, and affects people’s livelihoods.



It’s time for action to #BeatPlasticPollution and #SaveOurOcean.

➡️ https://t.co/WAd0iceEjq pic.twitter.com/sfKLAdlBI6 — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) June 26, 2022

Jason Momoa named Advocate for Life Below Water The popular actor and ocean activist Jason Momoa has been named UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Advocate for Life Below Water. Momoa has been known champion the rights of people of island nations since long. We're excited to welcome ocean activist & movie star Jason Momoa, who has long championed the rights of people of island nations, as a UNEP Advocate for Life Below Water 🌊.



Please join us in welcoming him!#SaveOurOcean #CleanSeas #BeatPlasticPollutionhttps://t.co/lMR01swYD7 — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) June 27, 2022