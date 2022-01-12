JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

UNESCO to publish hindi descriptions of India’s World Heritage sites on website; List of World Heritage Sites in India

UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India UPSC: On World Hindi Day on January 10, the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO was informed that WHC has agreed to publish the Hindi descriptions of India’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites on the website of the World Heritage Centre.

Created On: Jan 12, 2022 12:53 IST
On World Hindi Day on January 10, the Director of the World Heritage Center informed the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO that WHC has agreed to publish the Hindi descriptions of India’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites on the website of World Heritage Centre.

The Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the decision and added that Hindi is a matter of pride for every Indian and Hindi lover. The popularity of the Indian languages on the global stage is encouraging as well as welcoming. The Union Minister shared the news via Twitter.

 World Hindi Day 2022 celebration

 A virtual celebration of World Hindi Day on January 10, 2022, was organized by the Permanent Delegation of UNESCO. During the event, Meenakshi Lekhi, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture gave a video message and emphasized the significance of Hindi.

To celebrate World Hindi Day, the messages by Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also readout. PM Modi stated that Hindi plays a significant role in spreading our knowledge and culture because of its simplicity.

On World Hindi Day 2022, the permanent delegates to UNESCO from Bangladesh, Angola, Brazil, Greece, Iran, Ecuador, Mongolia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and various other countries around the world also sent a video message.

What are the World Heritage Sites in India?

UNESCO World Heritage Sites are the significant places of cultural or natural heritage as described in the UNESCO World Heritage Convention which was established in 1945.

India accepted the UNESCO convention in 1977 to make its sites eligible for inclusion on the list. The first sites from India to be inscribed in the World Heritage List were Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Taj Mahal, and Agra Fort. Currently, there are 40 World Heritage Sites that are located in India.

UNESCO List of World Heritage Sites in India

S. No.

Site

Region

1

Ajanta Caves

Maharashtra

2

Ellora Caves

Maharashtra

3

Agra Fort

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

4

Taj Mahal

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

5

Sun Temple, Konark

Puri District, Odisha

6

Group of Monuments of Mahabalipuram

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

7

Kaziranga National Park

Assam

8

Manas Wildlife Sanctuary

Assam

9

Keoladeo National Park

Rajasthan

10

Churches and Convents of Goa

Goa

11

Khajuraho, Group of Monuments

Madhya Pradesh

12

Group of Monuments at Hampi

Vijayanagara district, Karnataka

13

Fatehpur Sikri

Uttar Pradesh

14

Group of Monuments at Pattadakal

Bagalkot District, Karnataka

15

Elephanta Caves

Maharashtra

16

Great Living Chola Temples

Tamil Nadu

17

Sundarbans National Park

West Bengal

18

Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Park

Uttarakhand

19

Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi

Madhya Pradesh

20

Humayun’s Tomb

Delhi

21

Qutub Minar and its monuments

Delhi

22

Mountain Railways of India

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh

23

Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya

Bihar

24

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka

Madhya Pradesh

25

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

Maharashtra

26

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park

Gujarat

27

Red Fort Complex

Delhi

28

Jantar Mantar

Jaipur

29

Western Ghats

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra

30

Hill Forts of Rajasthan

Rajasthan

31

Rani ki Vav

Gujarat

32

Great Himalayan National Park

Himachal Pradesh

33

Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda

Bihar

34

Khangchendzonga National Park

Sikkim

35

The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier

Chandigarh

36

Historic City of Ahmadabad

Gujarat

37

The Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble

Maharashtra

38

Jaipur

Rajasthan

39

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple

Telangana

40

Dholavira: A Harappan City

Gujarat

 

Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

