UNESCO to publish hindi descriptions of India’s World Heritage sites on website; List of World Heritage Sites in India

On World Hindi Day on January 10, the Director of the World Heritage Center informed the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO that WHC has agreed to publish the Hindi descriptions of India’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites on the website of World Heritage Centre.

The Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the decision and added that Hindi is a matter of pride for every Indian and Hindi lover. The popularity of the Indian languages on the global stage is encouraging as well as welcoming. The Union Minister shared the news via Twitter.

On the occassion of World Hindi Day, World Heritage Centre has agreed to publish Hindi descriptions of India's UNESCO World Heritage Sites on WHC website. @VishalVSharma7 @HarshShringla @IndianDiplomacy @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @M_Lekhi pic.twitter.com/CUeXS3S2St — India at UNESCO (@IndiaatUNESCO) January 10, 2022

World Hindi Day 2022 celebration

A virtual celebration of World Hindi Day on January 10, 2022, was organized by the Permanent Delegation of UNESCO. During the event, Meenakshi Lekhi, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture gave a video message and emphasized the significance of Hindi.

To celebrate World Hindi Day, the messages by Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also readout. PM Modi stated that Hindi plays a significant role in spreading our knowledge and culture because of its simplicity.

On World Hindi Day 2022, the permanent delegates to UNESCO from Bangladesh, Angola, Brazil, Greece, Iran, Ecuador, Mongolia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and various other countries around the world also sent a video message.

What are the World Heritage Sites in India?

UNESCO World Heritage Sites are the significant places of cultural or natural heritage as described in the UNESCO World Heritage Convention which was established in 1945.

India accepted the UNESCO convention in 1977 to make its sites eligible for inclusion on the list. The first sites from India to be inscribed in the World Heritage List were Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Taj Mahal, and Agra Fort. Currently, there are 40 World Heritage Sites that are located in India.

UNESCO List of World Heritage Sites in India