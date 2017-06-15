Union Cabinet approves MoU between India and Palestine on agriculture cooperation

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 June 2017 approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and the Ministry of Agriculture of Palestine on agriculture cooperation.



The MoU was signed in May 2017 during the visit of the Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahmoud Abbas to India.

Highlights of the MoU

• It provides for cooperation in the fields of agricultural research; veterinary field including capacity enhancement of Palestinian Veterinary services; irrigation and climate change.

• It will also be extended to areas such as plant and soil nutrition, exchange of experiences in the field of sanitary and phytosanitary legislation and plant protection Animal husbandry.

• It will also focus on modern irrigation technology along with exchange of experiences, training and capacity building.

• Under the MoU, an Agricultural Steering Committee will also be constituted to determine the programs and action plans to achieve the objectives provided in the MoU.



India and Palestine enjoy historically close and friendly relations. Apart from the political support to the Palestinian cause, India continues to support developmental projects in Palestine by extending technical and financial assistance.