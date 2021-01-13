Union Cabinet approves MoU between India, UAE for scientific and technical cooperation

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approved the Memorandum of Understanding on the scientific and technical cooperation between the Ministry of Earth Sciences, India and the National Centre of Meteorology, UAE.

The scientific activities that have been carried out by respective institutes in India and the United Arab Emirates were discussed during the UAE delegation visit at the Ministry of Earth Sciences on November 8, 2019. During the visit, both nations discovered many common areas of research.

Objective:

The Memorandum of Understanding between UAE and India will provide for the sharing of data, knowledge, and operational products for seismological, meteorological, and oceanic services such as satellite, radar, seismic, tide gauges, and meteorological stations.

Agreement to facilitate relations between India and UAE:

• The agreement signed between the two nations will facilitate the exchange of visits/experiences in terms of research scholars, scientists, and specialists.

• There will be an exchange of technical and scientific information related to the common interest activities.

• Through this agreement, there will be an organisation of bilateral technical and scientific workshops/seminars/conferences as well as the training courses on the problems related to fields of cooperation and deployment of Meteorological observation networks on the mutual agreement signed over Ocean waters.

• There will also be cooperation in the development of special capacities of the Tsunami Model researchers for more reliable and faster forecasts of Tsunamis that propagates through Arabian and Oman Sea. It severely affects the northeast part of the UAE and the coastal areas of India.