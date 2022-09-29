UP Government approves first tiger reserve in Bundelkhand region

As a measure to promote tiger reservation, the UP government approves the establishment of a tiger reserve in the Bundelkhand region. The state government gave a green signal to the decision on September 27, 2022, for protecting tigers.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the cabinet approved the construction of the reserve under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The reserve is spanning across 52,989.863 hectares of land including 29,958.863 hectares of buffer area and 23,031.00 hectares of the core area which was already notified as Ranipur Wildlife Sanctuary in the Chitrakoot district.

Tiger reserve in Bundelkhand: Significance

The Ranipur tiger reserve area covered by northern tropical dry deciduous forests is the residence of megafauna tiger, bear, sambhar, reptilia, leopard, spotted dear, and diverse avifauna and other mammals. The establishment of a tiger reserve is considered to be a turning point for the conservation of wildlife. It is also expected that the opening of the tiger reserve will enhance the eco-tourism potential of the area. The reserve will also create immense employment opportunities and provide economical benefits to the local community.

Tiger reserves in India

The Indian Tiger reserves were set up in 1973 and are controlled by Project Tiger, administrated by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. 50 protected areas have been designated as tiger reserves till 2018. About 80%of the world's tigers live in India. The increase of tigers from 1411 in 2006 to 2967 in 2018 played a vital role in driving up global populations.

Wildlife Protection Act

The wildlife protection act of India has been made to protect plants and animals. India had only five designated national parks before 1972. The act enables the protection of wild animals, plants, and birds, and for the matters associated with the same. The act has six schedules that provide varying degrees of protection.

