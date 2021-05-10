UP Government to launch massive vaccination drive of 18-44 age group today

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath informed on May 9, 2021, that the COVID-19 vaccination for the age group of 18-44 will start in 11 more districts in UP on May 10.

The massive vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh will be held in 17 municipal corporations and the Gautam Budh Nagar area.

The announcement by the Chief Minister of UP comes at a time when the country is facing an unprecedented surge in Coronavirus cases which has pushed the healthcare infrastructure of India to its limit.

The Chief Minister said that the eligible beneficiaries can register for the vaccination online via Aarogya Setu App or Co-WIN Portal. He added that the state has been receiving enough vaccines with the help of the Central Government and that the vaccine wastage has come down further.

Key Highlights:

• The massive drive will be held in Agra, Aligarh, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly, Lucknow, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Firozabad, Shahjahanpur, and Ayodhya Municipal Corporations, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

• So far, UP has vaccinated over 1 lakh people in the 18-44 age group.

• The vaccination for this age group started on May 1, 2021, in 7 districts in the state namely, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Gorakhpur, and Bareilly.

• In UP, the online registration for the COVID-19 vaccine has been mandatory for all adults. Earlier, the registration was mandatory only for those belonging to the 18-44 age group.

UP extends state-wide lockdown:

The UP government decided to extend the state-wide lockdown by a week till 7.00 am on May 17, 2021. The lockdown was to end on May 10.

All the essential services have been permitted during the lockdown to function and the vaccination drive will continue as planned. The state government has also decided to intensify the sanitation drive in all the 75 districts of the state.

COVID-19 cases in UP:

According to the Union health Ministry update, the state has recorded 26,636 fresh Coronavirus cases and 297 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 3,66,161 positive cases and 2,754 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.