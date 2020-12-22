UP Government launches ‘Varasat’ Campaign for land related disputes

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched Varasat Campaign in the state to curb property and land-related disputes in the rural areas. The first of its kind campaign will help in ending the property disputes. Varasat has been launched on the initiatives of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and will continue till February 15, 2021.

Varasat Campaign has been introduced in the light of rising land disputes, specifically in the rural areas of the state. It must be noted that on every ‘Tehsil Divas’, most of the complaints are related to land and property disputes. Also, in police stations, most of the cases filed in the rural areas are of land and property rifts.

Objective:

Varasat campaign aims at eradicating the exploitation of villagers in the state in the name of ‘Varasat’ of land and property. It will put an end to the long-pending land disputes. The campaign will also help in keeping a check on the land mafia who target the disputes lands, especially in the rural areas.

Varasat Campaign: Key Details

• The new initiative has been expected to settle the cases that are pending for years in around one lakh revenue villages of Uttar Pradesh.

• Under this, the people of the state will get both online and offline facilities by registering the ‘Varasat’.

• A special counter will be opened at the Tehsil level for those people who have lands in the village but they have been living at some other place. They will be able to apply for the disputes at the special counter.

How the campaign will help in solving land disputes?

After the Varasat exercise, the people of the state will be able to get proper documents of their land property. They can also apply for loans from the banks. This will further help in minimizing the disputes and animosity within the relatives and families. With the help of the campaign, people will get rid of facing lawsuits that sometimes go for generations.