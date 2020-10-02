US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump tests positive for COVID-19

The United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have been tested positive for Coronavirus.

The news was shared by the US President through his official Twitter account. He also informed that they both will begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Donald Trump had also shared the news about his advisor Hope Hicks testing positive for the virus after which both the President and the first lady had also undergone the COVID-19 test.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Hope Hicks is a top advisor of US President Donald Trump and had been experiencing symptoms of the virus.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

White House in an officially released statement mentioned that President Donald Trump takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who has been working in support of him and the American people very seriously. The statement also mentioned that the events for the upcoming elections followed the guidelines strictly for limiting the COVID-19 exposure to a great extent.