US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump informed that they both will begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately.

Oct 2, 2020 14:21 IST
The United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have been tested positive for Coronavirus.

The news was shared by the US President through his official Twitter account. He also informed that they both will begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately.

Donald Trump had also shared the news about his advisor Hope Hicks testing positive for the virus after which both the President and the first lady had also undergone the COVID-19 test.

Hope Hicks is a top advisor of US President Donald Trump and had been experiencing symptoms of the virus.

White House in an officially released statement mentioned that President Donald Trump takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who has been working in support of him and the American people very seriously. The statement also mentioned that the events for the upcoming elections followed the guidelines strictly for limiting the COVID-19 exposure to a great extent. 

