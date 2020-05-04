USGS released first detailed geological map of the moon

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has released the first comprehensive geological map of the moon. The map vividly details the surface of the celestial body.

USGS created this map with the help of the Lunar Planetary Institute and NASA which will also be able to aid future research projects involving the moon.

Even though the satellites orbiting the body keep capturing the pictures of the moon, it will be the first time that the detailed geological map of the moon has been surfaced.

Significance of the geological map of the moon:

As per the scientists from USGS, the map will be able to summarize the current state of lunar geologic knowledge. The comprehensive geological map will help in the development of new theories as well as will also help in carrying out the in-depth studies of the moon.

Key Highlights:

• United States Geological Survey (USGS) released a 1:5,000,000 map that explains a lot about the surface of the moon.

• The map is colour coded for the researchers, scientists and lunar enthusiasts. It will help in studying the moon surface easily.

Creation of the geological map of the moon:

The map was created by USGS with the help of the Lunar Planetary Institute and NASA. The six digitally renovated geologic maps of the celestial body were used by the team of the researchers.

It also included the data from the current satellite missions such as the SELENE Kaguya terrain camera, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the LOLA altimetry.

After gathering the required data, the researchers lined the previous data or maps with the current sets.

With this, the scientists were able to formulate valuable notes and provided a detailed description of the features of the surface. It helped in avoiding confusion that was caused by the previous geologic maps.