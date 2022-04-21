Vladimir Putin says Mariupol successfully liberated, asks troops not to storm last Ukrainian holdout but block it

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on April 21, 2022 that Ukraine's Mariupol has been successfully liberated. Putin asked his troops not to storm the last Ukrainian holdout in Mariupol, the Azovstal steel plant, but to block it "so that not even a fly comes through.”

Putin has asked Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu to call off the attack on Azovstal in Mariupol, saying that they must first and foremost think about saving the lives and health of Russian soldiers. He has instead ordered a complete blockade, which means that the Ukrainian soldiers holding fort in their last holdout in the port city will not be able to escape nor get any outside support.

“There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities. Block off this industrial area so that not even a fly can escape,” said Putin. Russia has repeatedly issued ultimatums to the last remaining Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms and surrender but they have refused to surrender.

Read Also: Russia tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile, can hit any target on Earth

Battle for Mariupol

Russia currently has control over the entire city of Mariupol apart from the Azovstal steel plant, which is still under the control of Ukrainian soldiers. Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu had said on April 19, 2021 that their forces were "methodically carrying out" plans to "liberate" two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Shoidu announced on April 20th that the Azovstal steel plant was "securely blocked".

Mariupol will remain standing till the Ukrainian forces continue to hold on to the Azovstal steel plant area. Russia cannot declare complete victory over the city without the steel plant. Mariupol's full capture will be a major strategic victory for Russia as the port city located on the Azov Sea connects the annexed Crimea region to the two breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine under the control of Russian separatists- Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The latest order by Putin reflects a change in strategy in Russia's battle for Mariupol, as previously Russia was aggressive in its efforts to capture every inch of the city, causing heavy destruction and reducing it to a smoking ruin in a nearly two-month siege.

Civilians trapped in last Ukrainian holdout

According to the Russian Defence Minister, there are around 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers inside the giant Azovstal steel plant. It is the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance but has now been blocked in. The steel plant and its underground tunnels and bunkers are spread out across about 11 sq km.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, there are about 1,000 civilians including women and children who are also trapped there. Though earlier about four buses with civilians managed to escape the city after several unsuccessful attempts, thousands more remain in the residential areas and bunkers near the industrial zone in the Ukrainian stronghold, awaiting evacuation.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk informed that another attempt will be made today to evacuate civilians from Mariupol.