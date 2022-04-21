What is Sarmat, Russia's new nuclear-capable missile that can strike any target in the world?

Sarmat Missile: Russia successfully tested Sarmat, a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that can reportedly strike any target in the world on April 20, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the army on the successful launch of the missile and warned that the weapon, which is capable of carrying nuclear charges will make Russia's enemies "think twice."

Russia's defense ministry confirmed that the test "successfully" took place at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia. The Ministry stated that the missile delivered training warheads to the Kura test range of the Kamchatka peninsula, nearly 6,000 km (3,700 miles) away in Russia's Far East. The missile test comes as Russia has increased its military aggression in Ukraine.

Sarmat Missile: World's Most Powerful Missile?

Russia's Defence Ministry called Sarmat as the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world, which will significantly increase the combat power of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.

The intercontinental ballistic missile has been designed to elude anti-missile defence systems with a short initial boost phase. It will give enemy surveillance systems only a small window to track it. The missile is also super heavy, weighing more than 200 tonnes and it is capable of transporting multiple warheads.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the missile can hit any target on Earth. He also dubbed the missile as invincible, while the western analysts have called the missile as 'Satan'.

How dangerous would this be for the world?

The Russian President said in a televised address that the Sarmat missile is a truly unique weapon that will strengthen the combat potential of their armed forces. He warned that the missile will reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice.

Will Russia use the missile in its military assault against Ukraine?

The Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic missile is among Russia's next-generation missiles, which also include Kinzhal and Avangard hypersonic missiles.

Russia had used the Kinzhal missile for the first time to strike a target in Ukraine last month.

The delivery of the missile is expected to start in autumn of this year after the completion of testing.

The testing does not come as a surprise for the West, as the missile had been under development for years.

This will though raise fears of a nuclear attack on Ukraine, as Russia is yet to capture any major cities since it launched its military invasion on February 24, 2022.

Background

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently ordered Russia's nuclear forces to be put on high alert. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said last month, "The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility."

The United States had recently cancelled its planned test-launch of its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) over fears of escalating tensions with Russia amid the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine.