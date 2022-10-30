Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 24 October to 30 October 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant to government exams including topics such as the Prime Minister of the UK, the 2022 Sakharov Prize, and Orbital Rail Corridor among others.

1. Who has become the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK?

a) Rishi Sunak

b) Krupesh Hirani

c) Shami Chakrabarti

d) Seema Malhotra

2. Who has become the first Indian Wrestler to win Gold Medal at U-23 World Wrestling Championships?

a) Sajan Bhanwala

b) Aman Sehrawat

c) Nitesh

d) Vikas

3. Which state has won the first position in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) Awards 2021?

a) Tamil Nadu

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Gujarat

4. Who has been awarded the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought?

a) Alexei Navalny

b) Malala Yousafzai

c) Dalai lama

d) Ukrainian People

5. Minicoy Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach have recently received Blue Flag Certification. Both the beaches are situated in which Indian state or UT?

a) Andaman & Nicobar

b) Lakshadweep

c) Goa

d) Puducherry

6. COP27, the 27th annual UN meeting on climate will be held in which country?

a) Spain

b) Poland

c) Egypt

d) Peru

7. Who has been named the Captain of the Indian Hockey Team for FIH Pro League 2022-2023?

a) Harmanpreet Singh

b) Manpreet Singh

c) Mandeep Singh

d) Gurjant Singh

8. Orbital Rail Corridor has been launched in which state of India?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Haryana

c) Gujarat

d) Madhya Pradesh

9. Tesla Chief Elon Musk has taken over which social medial platform?

a) Twitter

b) Snapchat

c) Instagram

d) Facebook

10. Which airport in India has been ranked the world’s 10th busiest?

a) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai

b) Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata

c) Chennai International Airport, Chennai

d) Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi

Answers

1. (a) Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has become the first Indian-Origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The appointment of the new Prime Minister came after his predecessor Liz Truss stepped down. At the age of 42, Rishi Sunak has become the youngest and the first person of color to hold the position.

2. (b) Aman Sehrawat

Aman Sehrawat made history in wrestling as he became the first Indian wrestler to win Gold Medal at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships in Spain. The 16-year-old Sehrawat beat Junior European silver-medallist Ahmet Duman of Turkey 12-4 in the Finals to win Gold.

3. (c) Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has won the first position at Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) Awards 2021. The state is followed by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu at second and third place, respectively. Gujarat also saw five special category awards while MP got three special category awards.

4. (d) Ukrainian People

The people of Ukraine have been awarded its annual Sakharov Prize 2022 for Freedom of Thought by the European Parliament. The award is given to honour their fight against Russia’s invasion. The Ukrainian People have been awarded for safeguarding their democracy, freedom, and rule of law. Risking their lives for Europe.

5. (b) Lakshadweep

Minicoy Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach have entered the coveted list of Blue beaches by receiving the Blue Flag Certification which is an international eco-label. Both the beaches are situated in Lakshadweep and the latest addition has taken the number of beaches in India certified under the Blue Flag Certification to 12.

6. (c) Egypt

The 27th annual UN meeting on Climate, COP27 will take place in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt from November 6 to November 18, 2022. This will also be the fifth time a climate conference is being hosted in Africa. Governments of more than 200 countries have been invited to participate in the conference.

7. (a) Harmanpreet Singh

Harmanpreet Singh has been named as the Captain of a 22-member Indian Hockey Team for the opening games of the 4th season of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League. India will start its campaign against New Zealand on October 28 and will take on Spain on October 30. Manpreet Singh will be Harmanpreet’s Deputy in the first leg of the pro league.

8. (b) Haryana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the Orbital Rail Corridor Project in Faridabad, Haryana. Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor is a new electrified Double Broad-gauge (BG) rail line of around 126 km from Palwal to Sonipat, via Sohna, Manesar, and Kharkhaouda in Haryana, bypassing Delhi.

9. (a) Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become new in charge of Twitter after finalizing a $44 billion deal. After months of speculations, Elon Musk confirmed in October 2022 that he will move forward with the Twitter buyout at the original agreed price of RS. 54.20 per share. Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s deal of buying the social media private service in April 2022.

10. (d) Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has been named the world’s 10th busiest airport in October 2022. It has improved its ranking compared to the pre-pandemic period. As per the Aviation analytics firm OAG, Delhi airport has improved its position from 14th in October 2019, which was the pre-pandemic time. There is no other Indian airport in the top 10 list of busiest international airports.