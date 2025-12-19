Telangana SET Hall Ticket 2025 Out: Direct Link to Download TG SET Admit Card at tgset.aptonline.in, Check Details Here

TS SET Hall Ticket 2025: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the Admit Card for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET or TG SET 2025) on the official website-http://telanganaset.org. The TG-SET-2025 exam is scheduled to be held on 22nd, 23rd and 24th December, 2025. It is noted that the exam dates were rescheduled due to the Gram Panchayat Elections across the state.
The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) is the gateway to check eligibility as Assistant Professor / Lecturer in different colleges/Universities across the state. Candidates who applied for the TG SET 2025 are advised to download their hall ticket and carry the same at the exam venue with all the crucial documents including valid Photo Identity card with them.
TS SET Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link
The link to download the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET or TG SET 2025) has been activatred on the official website. Candidates will have to use their certain login credentials to the link such as their name, date of birth and Registered Mobile Number, to get their admit card-
TS SET Admit Card 2025 Overview
The Osmania University, on behalf of the Telangana State, will conduct the TG-SET, 2025 examination on 22nd, 23rd and 24th December, 2025. The test will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Below are the details of the TG-SET, 2025-
How to download TS SET Hall ticket 2025?
Candidates appearing in the TS SET Exam can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below.
- Step 1: Official Website-Go to the official website-http://telanganaset.org/
- Step 2: Check Concerned Link-Open the Telangana SET hall ticket or admit card download link displayed on the home page.
- Step 3: Use Login Credentials-Now provide your login credentials to the link on the official website.
- Step 4: Download Hall Ticker-Now submit the credentials and download the hall ticket.
- Step 5: Check Instructions-Go through the instructions/guidelines given on the hall ticketincluding venue, reporting time and others.
- Step 6: Take Print Out-Take a printout for the exam day.
TS SET 2025 Documents Required At the Exam Centre
Candidates who have to appear in the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2025 are advised to download the hall ticket early to avoid any technical glitches. The timings and allotment of centres will be included in the Hall-tickets. Candidates are advised to download and carry the admit card with additional documents in support of the Identity Proof. You can carry the details of the ID proof including-
- PAN Card,
- Aadhar Card,
- Voter ID Card
- Driving License
- Passport and others
Know the Details Mentioned on TS SET 2025 Hall Ticket?
Candidates are advised to download the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2025 hall ticket from the official website and check all the details mentioned on the same. The Hall ticket will provide you all the crucial details including timings and allotment of centres and others. You can check the details of the credentials available on the hall ticket given below-
- Candidate's Name
- Roll Number
- Registration Number
- Exam Date
- Reporting Time
- Exam Start Time
- Exam End time
- Exam Centre Address
- Photograph and Signature
- Subject Code
