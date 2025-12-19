Telangana SET Hall Ticket 2025 Out: Direct Link to Download TG SET Admit Card at tgset.aptonline.in, Check Details Here

TS SET Hall Ticket 2025: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the Admit Card for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET or TG SET 2025) on the official website-http://telanganaset.org. The TG-SET-2025 exam is scheduled to be held on 22nd, 23rd and 24th December, 2025. It is noted that the exam dates were rescheduled due to the Gram Panchayat Elections across the state.

The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) is the gateway to check eligibility as Assistant Professor / Lecturer in different colleges/Universities across the state. Candidates who applied for the TG SET 2025 are advised to download their hall ticket and carry the same at the exam venue with all the crucial documents including valid Photo Identity card with them.

TS SET Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link

The link to download the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET or TG SET 2025) has been activatred on the official website. Candidates will have to use their certain login credentials to the link such as their name, date of birth and Registered Mobile Number, to get their admit card-